Penetrex Teams Up with the PPA Tour to Offer Trusted Joint and Muscle Relief to the Pickleball Community
Keep feeling your best and playing the sport you love, thanks to new deal between Penetrex and the PPA Tour
Making it easier for people of all ages to keep moving so they can continue playing the sport that they love is something we’re passionate about.”SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, March 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Carvana Professional Pickleball Association (PPA Tour) announced today that it had named Penetrex its Official Joint and Muscle Cream. The new partnership showcases Penetrex’s commitment to supporting pickleball players and promoting a healthy and active lifestyle for all individuals.
Pickleball is one of the fastest-growing sports in the world, with millions of players of all ages enjoying the game's fun and competitive nature. However, as with any sport, pickleball can occasionally put a strain on the body. Penetrex is proud to help players stay on the court and play at their best by sharing its effective joint and muscle relief formulas for both tournament and recreational play.
"We are proud to partner with the PPA Tour and support the growing and enthusiastic pickleball community,” says Chris Marschall, CEO of Wellbeam Consumer Health, makers of Penetrex. "Our team is dedicated to supporting a healthy lifestyle, and with Penetrex, we can keep pickleball players and active individuals in the game by relieving nagging joint and muscle discomfort.
The PPA Tour, as the premier provider of pickleball tournaments, is dedicated to promoting the sport and supporting its players. The new partnership with Penetrex will provide tournament attendees with access to effective and naturally-inspired pain relief to help improve players’ overall experiences on the court.
“We have folks of all ages who still get out on the court and compete, which is a beautiful thing,” said Connor Pardoe, CEO of the PPA Tour. “Making it easier for people of all ages to keep moving so they can continue playing the sport that they love is something we’re passionate about.”
For more information on Penetrex and its products, please visit the company's website at www.penetrex.com. To check out the PPA Tour’s full calendar of events, professional player roster, please visit www.ppatour.com.
About Penetrex
Penetrex is the most highly rated joint & muscle relief brand online, offering naturally inspired and effective solutions to joint and muscle discomfort. The brand’s flagship proprietary formula has been trusted (or brought relief to over) by over 2 million people worldwide to provide fast and long-lasting relief. Penetrex is committed to improving the lives of those living with joint & muscle discomfort, allowing them to lead a more active and fulfilling life. Penetrex is a Wellbeam Consumer Health brand (wellbeam.com) and is available at Amazon, Walmart, CVS and Walgreens. Top ranking Penetrex products on Amazon include:
Penetrex Joint & Muscle Therapy Cream $18.95
Penetrex Joint & Muscle Therapy Roll-on Gel $24.95
About Carvana PPA Tour
The Carvana PPA Tour is the professional tour of pickleball, organizing events and rankings for the top male and female pickleball players worldwide and awarding more than $5.5 million in annual prize money with equal play and pay. The Carvana PPA Tour is set to host 25 events in 2023 at world-class facilities like the Lindner Family Tennis Center in Cincinnati, Mission Hills Country Club in California, and the Darling Tennis Center and Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas. Inviting all to compete and "play where the pros play," the Carvana PPA Tour offers amateur divisions of play for every level, unparalleled experiences for fans and spectators, gorgeous venues, pro player meet-and-greets, food/beverages, live entertainment, VIP upgrades, giveaways and games, shopping, vendors, and more. Founded in 2018 and based in Salt Lake City, UT, the Carvana PPA Tour is operated by parent corporation, Pickleball.com. For more information, go to www.ppatour.com. See Pro Player Profiles and follow us on social.
Hannah Johns
Carvana PPA Tour
h.johns@ppatour.com
