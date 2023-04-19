HAI Launches Research and Analysis Consultancy HAI|Legal

Standalone business assists law firms and in-house counsel with critical factual research and support for complex legal matters
As the ‘secret weapon’ of some of top legal minds around the world and are excited to now expand in this work.”
— Allison Rebadow, Director of Litigation Research
ROCKVILLE, MD, USA, April 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- HAI, a leading professional services firm offering research, discovery, and experience services has rebranded its long-standing litigation research and analysis services today as HAI|Legal. The new business segment will focus exclusively on supporting existing and new clients in research and analysis for complex legal, regulatory, and crisis management matters.
With a multi-disciplinary team of experienced PhD and MA-educated historians, researchers, archivists and subject matter experts, HAI|Legal has more than 25 years of experience undertaking high-stakes and high-profile historical research investigations for AM Law 100 and Vault Law 100 law firms, numerous Fortune 100 and Fortune 500 companies, federal agencies, and multiple state attorneys general. The newly formed business segment will provide full a life cycle of services, including:
- Historical research investigations
- Expert testimony and Rule 30(B)(6) representatives
- FOIA and FOIL Professional Services
- Crisis Management Support
- M&A Due Diligence
- Regulatory Compliance Research
- Cost Allocation Analysis
“With this launch, we look forward to now being more visible with both existing clients, as well as many new ones. We can be a critical extension of a legal team, able to deliver results in a variety of formats and on extremely time-sensitive deadlines,” said Allison Rebadow, Director of Litigation Research. “Thanks to our team’s exhaustive knowledge of federal, state, and local records and familiarity with a wide variety of archives, libraries, government offices and private record collections, we are the ‘secret weapon’ of some of top legal minds around the world and are excited to now expand in this work.”
The nationally recognized historians and researchers that comprises HAI|Legal have completed more than 1,400 historical research investigations. More than 50 of the Top 100 law firms have relied on the team’s expertise and four SCOTUS decisions have been based on their research. More than 40 percent of the team’s engagements are related to environmental or toxic tort matters and they have assisted clients in achieving over $1.4 billion in successful settlements and judgments.
About HAI
HAI’s research team is comprised of experts with decades of experience, analytical knowledge, and topical expertise, including a licensed private investigator. In addition to its greater Washington-DC based team, HAI also has field researchers across both the United States and the globe.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.
Contact
Lia LoBello Reynolds
O.F.D.C. Communications LLC
+1 5612542802
lia@ofdccommunications.com