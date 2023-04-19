Paylogix® Welcomes Wellfleet to their Co-Op Funding Program

Brokers who offer Wellfleet benefits will have access to the full suite of Paylogix® enrollment and billing solutions.
WESTBURY, NEW YORK, USA, April 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Paylogix®, the premium technology solutions provider in the administration of voluntary benefits, welcomes Wellfleet Workplace to their Co-Op Funding Program. Wellfleet delivers customer-centric insurance solutions through its suite of flexible products.
“We pride ourselves in delivering the best in voluntary benefits to the insurance industry,” said Richard Pfadenhauer, CISSP, President and Founder of Paylogix. “Wellfleet’s products are designed to complement employers’ core health and benefit offerings, by providing financial protection from the unexpected. This partnership will be invaluable to brokers by simplifying the administration of these benefits to their clients.”
Through the Paylogix platform, brokers can merge multiple products from multiple vendors and carriers into one online Consolidated Billing® statement. Brokers who offer Wellfleet benefits will have access to the full suite of Paylogix® enrollment and billing solutions. Through partnerships with over 35 benefit providers nationwide, Paylogix® can provide this service at no additional cost to brokers or their clients.
“Wellfleet seeks partnerships that keep us on the cutting edge of what’s possible for the voluntary benefits industry. Our Paylogix integration fulfills that goal,” said Alan Ingley, Vice President, Sales Engineering & Client Success for Wellfleet’s Workplace Benefits division. “We believe that offering a no- cost platform to consolidate products into one online bill, coupled with Wellfleet’s focus on providing a superior experience, is a compelling offering to brokers and their clients.”
Wellfleet is a Berkshire Hathaway company focused on delivering customer-centric insurance solutions through flexible product offerings and quality service. With an A++ financial strength rating from AM Best*, Wellfleet’s goal is to protect people against risk throughout every stage of life — from grade school to college, the workplace, and beyond.
Headquartered in Springfield, Mass., Wellfleet was founded in 1993 and is one of the leading providers of health and accident insurance products to the higher education market. Additionally, Wellfleet’s Workplace division delivers high-quality, customizable benefit solutions through a suite of voluntary products, including Accident, Critical Illness, Hospital Indemnity and Short-Term Disability Income insurance. For more information visit https://www.wellfleetworkplace.com.
Wellfleet is the marketing name used to refer to the insurance and administrative operations of Wellfleet Insurance Company, Wellfleet New York Insurance Company, and Wellfleet Group, LLC. All insurance products are administered or managed by Wellfleet Group, LLC. Product availability is based upon business and/or regulatory approval and may differ among states.
*For latest ratings, visit www.ambest.com.
Paylogix® is the trusted premium technology solution provider for efficiency and transparency in the administration of voluntary benefits. Our thoughtfully designed tools to facilitate enrollment through billing processes are automated, innovative, and secure to provide users with the data they need, when they need it. If you are an insurance carrier, broker, or enrollment company, interested in learning more about how Paylogix® can help provide accurate and more efficient enrollment and billing processes, visit http://www.paylogix.com or email info@paylogix.com for more information.
