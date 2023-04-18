Trova Wine and Market to Host Private Guest Chef Dinner and Wine Tasting with Culinary Artist Onur Akan

Our goal is to offer our guests an unforgettable evening of palatable cuisine and exceptional wines, and we're confident that Chef Akan's culinary artistry will exceed their expectations.”
DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, April 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Trova Wine + Market is thrilled to announce its first-ever private guest chef dinner and wine tasting event on Sunday, May 7 at 7:00 pm CST. The Dallas-based wine bar is partnering with renowned culinary artist Onur Akan for this exclusive 5-course dining experience.
Guests will enjoy an evening of exquisite cuisine crafted by Chef Akan, who draws inspiration from the rich flavors and spices of Istanbul. Born and raised in Samsun, a coastal city located in the Black Sea region of Turkey, Chef Akan's passion for cooking began at a young age. He believes that meals are a way to bring people together, to share stories and experiences, and to create lasting memories.
Chef Akan's menu will feature locally-sourced, organic, and seasonal ingredients, promising to tantalize taste buds with the very best in culinary artistry. Each dish will be expertly paired with a selection of exceptional wines, curated by the Trova Wine + Market team.
"We are thrilled to welcome Chef Akan into our kitchen," said Trova Wine + Market's owner, Michelle Bonds. "Our goal is to offer our guests an unforgettable evening of palatable cuisine and exceptional wines, and we're confident that Chef Akan's culinary artistry will exceed their expectations."
The private guest chef dinner and wine tasting will take place at Trova Wine + Market, located at 4004 Villanova Street, Dallas, TX 75225. Tickets for the event are priced at $255 per person, and are available for purchase on Eventbrite, along with a detailed menu. Please note that there are limited seats available for this exclusive dining experience.
About Trova Wine + Market
Trova Wine + Market is an award-winning Dallas wine shop and bar selling a carefully curated selection of wines from around the world, as well as a small selection of local, and artisanal food stuffs. A chef-driven menu concept offers a mix of small plates, sandwiches, gourmet cheeses and charcuterie. For more information, visit www.trovawine.com.
