Vibha partners with Delhi's Department of Education to improve quality of education in government schools

SUNNYVALE, CA, USA, April 18, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Vibha , a nonprofit organization, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Delhi's Department of Education's S.C.E.R.T. division on April 12, 2023, to support the state in digital learning interventions, curriculum design, teacher training, research, monitoring & evaluation, impacting children in the age group of 3-14 years. The partnership aims to improve the quality of education in government schools.Mr. Ebenezer Vidyasagar, a board member of Vibha India, expressed his gratitude and excitement upon signing this MoU. "We are honored to partner with the Delhi Education Department and contribute our expertise to support S.C.E.R.T Delhi's efforts to transform government schools. This MoU is a testament to our commitment to improving the quality of education for children in India. We look forward to working together to create a positive change in Delhi." said Mr. Vidyasagar.Vibha team also met with Delhi Education Minister, Atishi Marlena Singh, to discuss the next steps for Vibha. As per Directorate of Education (DoE) data, as of September 2022, more than 1.8 million students are enrolled in one of the 1,043 government schools in Delhi. Delhi Government has taken a series of transformational measures in the last seven years, like the Transforming Education Initiative and Mission Buniyaad, resulting in improved quality of education and infrastructure in Delhi Government schools - one of the most remarkable noticeable changes over the country.This public education reform in Delhi is a joint enterprise where the government and civil society effectively partnered. Continuing the educational reform, the State Council of Educational Research and Training of Delhi ( S.C.E.R.T, Delhi ) invited Vibha to become a knowledge and support partner under the Delhi Transforming Education Initiative.Speaking on occasion, Dr. Nahar Singh, Joint Director(Academics), S.C.E.R.T, Delhi, said, "We are excited to have Vibha as a partner in our efforts to transform public education in Delhi. We look forward to a fruitful collaboration."Vibha will be contributing towards (i) Curriculum Designing, (ii) Teacher Training, (iii) Digital Interventions, (iv) Research, and (v) Monitoring & Evaluation. Vibha shall identify the best practices from all over India and support S.C.E.R.T in adopting/adapting them as per the need of Delhi's education system for early childhood, primary, and upper primary education segments.Vibha, established in 1991, is a vibrant volunteer-driven organization focusing on primary education, including early childhood development. Vibha has a presence across the U.S. and India, and through the efforts of over 1000 volunteers and a small operational staff in India, it has educated over 3 million children.In the US, Vibha is a 100% volunteer organization. In India, Vibha is a blend of volunteers and experienced social sector professionals. This team of volunteers and professionals jointly take care of all aspects of running the organization – fundraising, project selection, project monitoring, capacity building, project visits, impact assessment, marketing of the social cause, workshops, seminars, collaboration, and networking.Vibha works through grassroots-level nonprofit partners in 12 States in India. Vibha believes in upscaling the interventions rather than just modeling at smaller levels. Due to their in-depth work with several grassroots-level organizations in India, they have the unique advantage of introducing them to Delhi's education system. Besides, Vibha is keen to collaborate with the government, unlike conventional nonprofits that work in isolation."The MoU between Vibha and Delhi Education Department under the Delhi Transforming Education Initiative will enable both organizations to collaborate and work together towards achieving a common goal – providing high-quality education to every child, especially those children from underserved communities," said Mr. Kshitij Neroorkar, Vibha's Director of Projects.

