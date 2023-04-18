FV Bank Appoints Chief Risk Officer

FV Bank, the U.S. licensed global digital bank that offers a vertically-integrated suite of traditional and digital asset banking and custody services, today announced the appointment of Luz Mabel del Valle as new Chief Risk Officer (CRO) and Deputy Chief Compliance Officer (CCO), effective immediately.

As CRO, del Valle will serve on the executive team and lead all risk management functions including financial, product, operational, and enterprise risk.

"I'm delighted to welcome Luz to FV Bank to our leadership team," said FV Bank CEO Miles Paschini. "Luz brings a wealth of experience and expertise in risk management and compliance which will be invaluable as we continue to expand our innovative suite of offerings. Her role in overseeing our risk management team and monitoring regulatory compliance will ensure we are well-positioned to continue to grow sustainably while maintaining a strong commitment to safety and security."

Del Valle brings over twenty years of multi-faceted expertise in bank operations, risk analysis, and management. Luz was previously Chief Compliance and Accounting Officer at Encanto Group, Chief Compliance Officer at Stern International Bank, and a Principal Examiner at the Office of the Commissioner of Financial Institutions (OCIF).

"I'm excited to join FV Bank and to work with Miles and his entire leadership team to deliver on their vision of best-in-class banking services to the traditional finance and digital asset sectors," said del Valle. "I am looking forward to contributing to FV Bank's continued success by helping develop and grow the risk management framework to ensure that FV Bank can capitalize on future growth opportunities while maintaining a strong commitment to the core principles of sensible risk management that all banks should abide by."

About FV Bank

FV Bank is a global digital bank and digital asset custodian regulated by the Office of the Commissioner of Financial Institutions (OCIF), Puerto Rico, USA. FV Bank seamlessly integrates banking and payments with digital asset custody services in a regulated and compliant infrastructure. With products ranging from depository accounts and payment services to digital asset custody and VISA card issuance, FV Bank supports the unique requirements of corporates, institutions, family offices and their respective clients through online banking and integrated API solutions.

