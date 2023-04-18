Dale Tondryk Brings Retirement & Income Radio to Minnetonka

Dale Tondryk is an experienced retirement specialist sharing his expertise as the Retirement & Income Radio host.
MINNETONKA, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES, April 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Dale L Tondryk is an experienced retirement specialist sharing his expertise as the host of Retirement & Income Radio on WWTC 1280 AM. As the host of the Retirement & Income Radio show, he is frequently approached to speak on safe money concepts.
Dale L Tondryk is the President and Founder of Tondryk Wealth Management, LLC in Minnetonka, MN. With over 30 years of experience in the financial services industry, Dale has taught seminars on financial planning, retirement strategies, and wealth transfer for thousands of individual investors. In addition, Dale hosted the "The Retirement Playbook" Radio Show and currently hosts "The Retirement Playbook" Podcast Show. Dale Tondryk is also the bestselling author of Unshakeable Retirement."
Dale Tondryk grew up in a small town in northern Minnesota, where he learned the value of family, leadership, and commitment. These values have been the core philosophy behind Dale's professional success. Dale has spent his career helping his clients discover and successfully apply investing and wealth creation methods to help them achieve a life of wealth preservation and balance.
