2023 Los Angeles Times Festival of Books presents Wand by Chuck Champlin

A Magic-Filled Adventure Will Take Over the 2023 Los Angeles Times Festival of Books

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 18, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Buckle up and hold tight for together we will jump into a magic-filled adventure with Chuck Champlin. Authors Press, once again, proudly presents Chuck Champlin’s works in one of the largest book festivals in the United States. Alongside Think Like A Molecule, Chuck Champlin will also showcase his novel titled Wand in the 2023 Los Angeles Times Festival of Books which will be held this April 22 and 23.

Wand is an intriguing and compelling novel that traverses on the ideas of the conducive use of resources and creative imagination to give rise to a remarkable change that can help the world.

This novel is written as an entry for the 1989 Ted Turner Tomorrow Fellowship Award. The novel is set in the 90’s and narrates the life of Chris Walkman, who has an odd problem. He was given $20,000 to make the world a better place and that he must start in his hometown — Los Angeles. He hires a homeless man as his co-pilot, then and there, he sets out to devise a plan and put it to work. Using his imagination and the burning passion fueled by money, he thinks pens and television antennas are wands that can make magic and will significantly change the world.

Grab your copy of Chuck Champlin’s Wand on Authors Press, Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and more.

