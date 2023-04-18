2023 Los Angeles Times Festival of Books presents Think Like A Molecule by Chuck Champlin

Author Chuck Champlin Takes You To A Wonderful Journey of Infinite Potential at the 2023 Los Angeles Times Festival of Books

It is profound that our minds, perhaps born from accidental creativity, can intentionally assemble marvelous new things.” — Chuck Champlin

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 18, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A molecule may be tiny but when it bonds with other molecules, it can make way of endless possibilities. A book that will take you to a journey full of discoveries and insights that will inspire you to understand how molecules play a vital role in your well-being and to the universe.

Chuck Champlin’s astonishingly intricate book that encourages readers to “think like a molecule” and to explore the depths of their imagination. Champlin’s Think Like A Molecule: Seeking Inspiration in the Structures of Thought will again partake in one of the most celebrated book festivals in the United States. In participation with Authors Press, Champlin’s works will be featured in the 2023 Los Angeles Times Festival of Books this April 22 and 23.

Think Like A Molecule: Seeking Inspiration in the Structures of Thought is written based on the author’s belief. Champlin states, “To think like a molecule is to be aware of the physical foundations in matter that have given rise to our thoughts.” The book highlights the significance of an individual to take control and be aware of the physical foundations of their mind. By doing so, the people can maximize their ability and opportunities to achieve astounding milestones.

Chuck Champlin is a happily married man with four grown children. He has been a writer and journalist; a corporate communications executive for the Walt Disney Company; a bicycle inventor; a rock drummer, singer, and songwriter; and a leader in organizations like the Toastmasters Club and Optimist Club. In every organization he volunteers, Champlin never fails to share his belief that every human being has a creative contribution to take on that will promote peace and understanding in the world.

Book copies of Chuck Champlin’s Think Like A Molecule: Seeking Inspiration in the Structures of Thought are available for purchase on Authors Press, Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other booksellers online.

Think Like A Molecule: Seeking Inspiration in the Structures of Thought

Written by Chuck Champlin

