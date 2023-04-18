THE SECOND ANNUAL SUGAR LAND ARTS FEST BROUGHT A WEEKEND TO BE REMEMBERED

SLAF 2k23 a weekend to be remembered A weekend full of art and fun

SUGAR LAND, TX, UNITED STATES, April 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The second annual Sugar Land Arts Fest, presented by PrimeWay Federal Credit Union, was a huge success. Once again, the Sugar Land community enjoyed two days of Arts, Taste, and Music. More than four thousand people had a fabulous weekend visiting over a hundred artists' booths, drinking hand-selected wines, eating delicious food, and enjoying live music at the award-winning Smart Financial Centre Plaza.

This year's festival promised to be bigger and better than ever before, with a wide range of artistic options, and the goal was accomplished! Attendees could see and purchase works from local, national, and international artists, including paintings, sculptures, glass, photography, jewelry, and pottery. This year also included a children’s art activity area for children to create their own works of art!

Along with the wine and beer garden and delicious food truck options, the festival featured even more live music with a variety of musicians, including "Tribute to George Strait," featuring Derek Spence, "The Ziggy Band," "Bubba Westly," "Flash Back," and more!

Tim Stubenrouch, Sugar Land Cultural Arts Foundation Board President, said, “We are very excited about the success of the 2nd Sugar Land Arts Festival and look forward to many more years of this exciting and entertaining event! The funds raised by this event support the Sugar Land Cultural Arts Foundation and are used to promote the cultural, performing, and visual arts in Sugar Land. We thank all of our sponsors and this community for helping us continue this mission. “

Sugar Land, Texas, is known for hosting some of the best events in the region. Thanks to everyone who joined us to celebrate the arts in Sugar Land.

Stay tuned for information about next year’s festival! Please visit www.sugarlandartsfest.com.

