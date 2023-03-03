SUGAR LAND ARTS FEST SHOWCASES LOCAL, NATIONAL, AND INTERNATIONAL TALENT

Let's get together and celebrate the arts in Sugar Land. Are you going to join us? We ART excited to see you there! The City of Sugar Land is partnering with the Sugar Land Cultural Arts Foundation to celebrate the second annual event at the award-winning Smart Financial Centre Plaza on April 1-2, 2023 The festival will showcase local, national, and international artists with a variety of artistic options, as well as live music, a Wine & Beer Garden, food truck vendors, and a Children's Art Activity Area. Tickets are $10, and parking is free.

SUGAR LAND, TX, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Sugar Land Arts Festival, presented by PrimeWay Federal Credit Union, returns for its second year, showcasing the best local, national, and international artists. The event is scheduled for April 1-2, 2023, at Smart Financial Centre Plaza.

This year's festival promises to be bigger and better than ever before, with a wide range of artistic options. Attendees will be able to see and purchase works from local, national, and international artists, including paintings, sculptures, glass, photography, jewelry, pottery, and more.

"We're excited to bring back the Sugar Land Arts Fest for another year," said Mrs. Stacy Borgfeldt–Board Member of the Sugar Land Cultural Arts Foundation and Co-Chair of the 2023 Sugar Land Arts Fest. "This year's event will celebrate a diverse group of artists, showcasing an outdoor gallery of original, one-of-a-kind art."

The festival will feature even more live music with a variety of musicians, including "Tribute to George Strait," featuring Derek Spence, "The Ziggy Band," "Bubba Westly," "Flash Back," and more.

There will also be a Wine & Beer Garden, a variety of food truck vendors selling different and fun food options, a variety of drinks, and hand-selected wines. 2023 brings the addition of a Children's Art Activity Area! Tickets are only $10, and parking is FREE, so bring the whole family and enjoy a weekend of fun, food, and culture!

Sugar Land, Texas, is known for hosting some of the best events in the region, Sugar Land Arts Fest is a fantastic opportunity to get together and celebrate the arts in Sugar Land.

Be the first to know about entertainment, schedules, and more by following the SLAF on social media: @SugarLandArtsFest and subscribe at www.sugarlandartsfest.com.

To get tickets and for more general information, please visit www.sugarlandartsfest.com.

Sugar Land Arts Fest 2k23