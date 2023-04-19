2023 Los Angeles Times Festival of Books presents Grey Feathers: Led by Love of Country by Daniel DeWald

Author Daniel DeWald Delineates The Journey of a Combat Platoon Commander During the Vietnam War

I have a great deal of respect for those that served, those that lost their lives, and those that were wounded and living with the wounds for the rest of their lives.” — Daniel DeWald

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 19, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- It is believed that when you see a grey feather, it connotes peace and a sign that better things are ahead. A grey feather is given to Indian braves for every feat they accomplish. In the Vietnam War, the idea of grey feather is more or less similar; they earn grey feathers from the battles they fought.

Daniel DeWald’s Grey Feathers Led by Love of Country is a narrative that encompasses the 4th Division, 3rd of the 12th Battalion, operations in Vietnam from 1967 to 1970. Together with Authors Press, Daniel DeWald will partake in the 2023 Los Angeles Times Festival of Books this April 22 and 23 — two of his works will be showcased in the festival.

Grey Feathers Led by Love of Country follows the life of a combat platoon leader as he carries out his role and responsibilities in the Central Highlands of South Vietnam from 1967 to 1970. DeWald shares, “The story is derived from the countless after-action reports, personal observations and experiences, interviews, and 4th division magazine articles about this period of the Vietnam War. Battle scenes are described as accurately as possible, based on combat action reports.”

The book delineates how unselfish and brave the unit is as they overcome an intense battle. Moreover, it shows the difficulties of making a decision under fire.

Daniel DeWald served in the U.S. Army 4th Infantry Division from 1969 to 1970. He received a Bronze Star for Valor (BSV) when he saved the company commander and four others , a Silver Oak Leaf Cluster in a joint operation with the Army South Vietnam (ARVN} forces, an Air medal for 25 combat assaults’, and several others. He holds an MBA degree from Xavier University in Cincinnati, Ohio and a BS degree from Indiana University in Bloomington Indiana.

