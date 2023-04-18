THIRDHOME Goes Big in 2023

More Spectacular Properties, Exciting New Partnerships and More Bookings

NEW YORK, April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Luxury travel club, THIRDHOME, has announced a trajectory of growth in 2023 following a successful 2022. The company has reported a 40% increase in new inventory, membership perks, a 3% increase in bookings, and six new partnerships within Q1, including Casa De Campo, Dominican Republic, Turtle Island, Belize, Otherhome, Engel and Volkers Bahamas, Cabo Villas and Nobu Residences Los Cabos

CEO of THIRDHOME, Wade Shealy, expressed his excitement for the company's record growth, stating, "Our continued success is a testament to our commitment to providing members with the best travel experiences to enhance our offerings, and our new member perks, including the use of Keys towards other goods and services, are just one example of how we are constantly exceeding members' expectations."

One significant development is the expansion of the site's Key usage, which includes external goods and services, such as purchasing art from Christopher Martin Galleries or towards home renovations with RedBook Agency. This new member perk offers more value and flexibility for members.

Tom Adams, CEO of RedBook Agency, expressed his delight in partnering with THIRDHOME, stating, "Our partnership with THIRDHOME is a fit given our similar clientele. We provide a tailored service for home renovations and builds and are delighted to offer their members access to the best global interior designers, architects, and garden designers."

Christopher Martin, with galleries in Aspen, Vail, and Houston, shared his excitement, stating, "I'm excited about the unique partnership. This creates a mutual benefit for our client base, that creates value and opportunity for acquiring art and travel."

Boasting over 14,000 homes across 100 countries, THIRDHOME's impressive portfolio and dedication to delivering a flawless travel experience has been the driving force behind its remarkable success. With new partnerships, member perks and a strong foundation built on customer satisfaction, THIRDHOME is poised for continued growth and success in the years to come.

Select images here

About THIRDHOME

THIRDHOME is the premier travel club for second homeowners who share a mindset for luxury and exploration. From jetsetters to retirees and everything in between, members can leverage unused time in their second home and earn travel credits that allow them to open the doors to a multitude of other members' private homes around the globe.

SOURCE THIRDHOME