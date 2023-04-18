2023 Jackson T. Stephens Cup Teams Set

Trinity Forest Golf Club to Host

The Jackson T. Stephens Cup ("The Stephens Cup"), today announced the fourteen teams set to compete in the 2023 championship being held at Trinity Forest Golf Club in Dallas, Texas, October 9 -11. The Stephens Cup is a national collegiate golf tournament, named in honor of the late Jackson (Jack) T. Stephens, the former Chairman of Augusta National Golf Club.

Rotating annually, The Stephens Cup brings together the nation's top collegiate golfers with world class venues in what is widely considered the premier event in college golf. This year's field will again feature seven NCAA Division 1 men's and women's teams, as well as leading players from U.S Military Service Academies and Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) competing as individuals.

The men's field includes: University of Arizona, University of Arkansas, Florida State University, Louisiana State University, San Diego State University, Southern Methodist University and Stanford University.

The women's field includes: University of Arkansas, Duke University, University of South Carolina Stanford University, University of Texas, Texas A&M University and Wake Forest University.

"Dad (Jack Stephens) would be very honored and proud of what this tournament has become. It is named in his honor and built upon ideals that he held so close to his heart," said Tournament Chairman Warren Stephens. "We set out to create a definitive and highly-competitive collegiate tournament that is comprised of future stars on the PGA TOUR and LPGA Tour, competing on world-class golf courses and are truly excited about the field we have for 2023."

Prior to the competition, on Sunday, October 8, The Stephens Cup will host a collegiate-amateur fundraising tournament followed by a newly created event featuring juniors from the First Tee of Greater Dallas, Stephens Cup participants, PGA TOUR and LPGA Tour players and notable VIPs.

The championship will feature 54-holes of stroke play over the first two days followed by 18-holes of team match play on the final day. The first 54-holes of team stroke play will be used to determine the seeding for the men's and women's fields for the final day of match play; the low four men's and low four women's teams will compete in the match play competition. Stroke-play medalists will be honored on October 10 prior to the start of match play.

The 2022 women's field was ranked as the strongest in NCAA Division I by Golfweek/Sagarin. Out of the seven teams in 2023 field, five are ranked inside the top ten.

The men's field finished as the third strongest in the 2022 Golfweek/Sagarin Rankings and the 2023 field features two teams ranked in the top 15.

The host of this year's event, the famed Trinity Forest Club, is located in south Dallas, and pays homage to the game origins with its links style design. Known for a firm and fast set up, the Bill Coore and Ben Crenshaw design is widely considered by many to be one of the finest tests of golf in the state of Texas.

"Trinity Forest is honored to host the Jackson T. Stephens Cup and be a part of the rich history this event has built in just two short years," said Jonas Woods, Co-founder and developer of Trinity Forest Golf Club. "The entire Trinity Forest staff and membership await with excitement to host these talented athletes and look forward to a special week of competition, camaraderie and more."

As an official partner of The Jackson T. Stephens Cup since 2021, Workday continues its support of competitive golf and The Stephens Cup mission of creating an inclusive world class-collegiate golf competition, which brings together the nation's top players and honors individuals from Historically Black Colleges (HBCUs) and Universities and U.S. Military Service Academies.

"This is the third consecutive year we've proudly partnered with the Jackson T. Stephens Cup, in an effort to support the nation's next generation of golfers," said Aneel Bhusri, co-founder, co-CEO, and chair, Workday. "The event not only represents the best in golf, but it holds special meaning for Workday because of its commitment to supporting people from diverse backgrounds and communities, which was inspired by the impressive legacy of Jack Stephens."

The three-day competition will be televised live on GOLF Channel.

Additional invitations will be extended to individuals from HBCUs and U.S. Military Service Academies ahead of the event.

2023 Tournament Schedule:

Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023: Official Practice Round

Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023: Collegiate-Am Event

Monday, Oct. 9, 2023: Stroke Play (36 holes)

Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023: Stroke Play (18 holes)

Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2023: Match Play Final Round by seed (1 vs. 2, 3 vs. 4, etc.)

About The Jackson T. Stephens Cup:

The Jackson T. Stephens Cup is an annual collegiate golf tournament named in memory of the late Augusta National Golf Club Chairman, Jackson T. Stephens. The tournament is a four-day stroke play-match play event featuring NCAA Division I National Championship-contending men's and women's teams and top players from Historically Black Colleges and Universities and United States Military Service Academies. The Alotian Club in Roland, Ark., is the home course for the Jackson T. Stephens Cup and will host the competition every four to five years, alongside other prominent world-class golfing venues. For additional Jackson T. Stephens Cup information, visit www.stephenscup.com and follow the tournament on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230418005952/en/