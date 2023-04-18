Cassatt String Quartet Concert at Bethany Arts Community

Photo: Cassatt String Quartet (L-R) Muneko Otani, Rosemary Nelis, Gwen Krosnick, Jennifer Leshnower

The world-renowned Cassatt String Quartet returns to Bethany Arts Community for an afternoon reverie of music in an intimate setting.

OSSINING, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The world-renowned Cassatt String Quartet returns to Bethany Arts Community for an afternoon reverie of music in an intimate setting. The program features Mozart’s last string quartet alongside music by two Black American pioneers, Florence Price and Dorothy Rudd Moore.

Florence Price and Dorothy Rudd Moore were both groundbreaking musicians. Price was the first African-American woman to have her music performed by a major orchestra. Moore, who lived in New York City until her death last year, was co-founder of the Society of Black Composers and taught at New York University. There’s been a recent a renaissance of interest in both composers.

Come and experience these musical discoveries, right alongside the beautiful melodies of Mozart.

The concert at Bethany Arts Community will take place on Saturday, May 13, 2023 from 4-6PM. At 4pm, the audience is invited for a Wine & Cheese Art Reception to meet the artists. The concert will begin at 5pm. Tickets are $30 regular admission, $25 senior, and $10 student. Tickets can be purchased at the Bethany Arts Community website.

Hailed for its beautiful playing by The New York Times, the Cassatt String Quartet has performed to critical acclaim across the world, from Carnegie Hall and Lincoln Center to Beijing’s Central Conservatory. Founded in 1985, the group’s discography includes over forty recordings, including three discs named “10 Best Classical Recordings” in The New Yorker Magazine. The CSQ is named for the American Impressionist painter Mary Cassatt.

The quartet consists of violinists Muneko Otani, and Jennifer Leshnower (an Ossining resident); violist Rosemary Nelis; and cellist Gwen Krosnick.

The Bethany Arts Community Concert is made possible by the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of the Office of the Governor and the New York State Legislature.

To stay updated on what’s happening at Bethany Arts Community, sign up for our newsletter: https://mailchi.mp/1c35e54594ec/bethanysubscribe

FACT SHEET

WHAT:

The world-renowned Cassatt String Quartet returns to Bethany Arts Community for an afternoon reverie of music in an intimate setting. The program features Mozart’s last string quartet alongside music by two Black American pioneers, Florence Price and Dorothy Rudd Moore.

WHEN:

Saturday, May 13, 2023, 4-6pm

WHERE:

Bethany Arts Community

40 Somerstown Road

Ossining, NY 10562

TICKETS:

$30 Regular Admission

$25 Senior

$10 Student

Purchase tickets at this link: https://bethanyarts.org/calendar/cassatt-quartet-concert-2023/

ADDITIONAL LINKS:

For more information about the event: https://bethanyarts.org/calendar/cassatt-quartet-concert-2023/

To stay updated on what’s happening at Bethany Arts Community, sign up for our newsletter: https://mailchi.mp/1c35e54594ec/bethanysubscribe

For more information on Bethany Arts Community: https://bethanyarts.org/

For more information about Cassatt String Quartet: https://www.cassattquartet.com

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Contact us at: info@bethanyarts.org

Visit our website: www.bethanyarts.org

Bethany Arts Community, 40 Somerstown Rd., Ossining, NY 10562