Bethany Arts Community Presents From Love, an Exhibition in conjunction with Flyaway Productions "Apparatus of Repair"

Photo of Joseph Wilson and daughter, Faith. Photographed by Osborne Association. Jhia Jackson photographed by RJ Muna

From Love is a gallery exhibition presented in conjunction with "Apparatus of Repair," the culmination of Flyaway Productions’ 'Decarceration Trilogy.'

OSSINING, NY, USA, August 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ --

FROM LOVE

EXHIBITION AT BETHANY ARTS COMMUNITY

Ossining, NY: October 8 – November 5, 2022

Gallery Hours: M-F 10am-4pm, Wed 10am-7:30pm, Saturday hours TBA

From Love* is an exhibition focused on human relationships (familial, romantic, and other) through the lens of incarceration. Anchored in family portraiture (photographs, drawings, paintings, and text/audio), created by currently/formerly incarcerated artists and their families, as well as several guest collaborators, the work tells a story about the power of human connection; revealing love as the key component to our survival and collective liberation.

From Love is curated by currently incarcerated musician, composer, and SSFC Co-founder Joseph Wilson, in collaboration with Collective member, artist, and curator, Anna Adler, and presented in conjunction with Flyaway Productions Apparatus of Repair, acro-theater piece at Bethany, as part of BAC's Season of Justice programming.

*From Love aka From Love Community was created by Joseph & Renee Wilson in 2013, as an extension of their union into their community.

For more information about Sing Sing Family Collective visit: https://www.instagram.com/sing_sing_family_collective

BETHANY ARTS COMMUNITY PRESENTS

APPARATUS OF REPAIR

THE FINAL INSTALLMENT OF ‘THE DECARCERATION TRILOGY’ by FLYAWAY PRODUCTIONS

Ossining, NY: October 6 – 8, 2022, Thursday to Saturday at 7:30 p.m.

Bethany Arts Community is proud to announce the presentation of Apparatus of Repair, the culmination of Flyaway Productions’ Decarceration Trilogy, an ambitious series of site-specific aerial dance and public art events addressing the devastating effects of mass incarceration in the United States.

With a cast of five female dancers, Apparatus of Repair engages ideas of restorative justice as an alternative to the prison system. The work is grounded in the lived experiences of survivors of assault as well as perpetrators of assault.

“Restorative justice is a fast-growing social movement offering effective solutions to harm,” said Flyaway Artistic Director Jo Kreiter. “To quote activist Aishah Shahidah Simmons, it is ‘love with accountability.’ Restorative justice causes less damage and holds more hope than our current legal system.”

Apparatus of Repair was developed in part at Bethany Arts Community in April of 2022, when Jo Kreiter, composer Maddy “MADlines” Clifford”, and four dancers met with a group of 5 men currently incarcerated at Sing Sing Correctional Facility. In community circle shaped by the principles of accountability and healing, each participant shared personal stories and reflections.

Jo Kreiter shared that "in circle with 5 residents of Sing Sing, we named cultural and physical artifacts that we want to pass on to our families, and artifacts that we want to leave behind. One participant wrote, 'I come from a long line of very aggressive men, which I internalized as a natural behavior.' Naming what has shaped us sets us up to let go of what is no longer useful to us. This is one of the blessings of Restorative Justice, and one that we enacted together, in preparation for the Apparatus of Repair."

Many of the dancers also consented to bring their own deeply personal experiences to the project.

Apparatus of Repair transforms the intimate healing process of restorative justice into a public performance, danced in the air and on the vertical surfaces of buildings. It is designed for presentation in proximity to prisons and communities disproportionately impacted by the legal system. At Bethany Arts Community, near the grounds of Sing Sing Correctional Facility in Westchester, New York, Bethany and the artists aspire to bring together a diverse audience of local community members, justice involved individuals and families, and those seeking to create safer communities. Post-performance conversations will be held following the Friday and Saturday performances.

“Bethany was founded on a deep conviction that the arts help deepen our understanding of ourselves and each other. We are thrilled to present Apparatus and host post-performance conversations,” said David Lyons, Founder and Executive Director, Bethany Arts Community.

Over the last two years, Flyaway has worked in coalition with Community Works based in Oakland, California. The organization has been a leader in the field of restorative justice, serving to advance policies and practices that promote diversion away from prisons as well as successful reentry for those who serve time. Led by restorative justice practitioner Kevin Martin, Community Works connected Flyaway with incarcerated and formerly incarcerated people as part of the research for the piece.

Apparatus of Repair was choreographed by Kreiter in collaboration with the dancers: Alayna Stroud Duarte, MaryStarr Hope, Jhia Jackson, Megan Lowe and Saharla Vetch. Additional collaborators include composer Maddy “MADlines” Clifford, set designer Sean Riley, lighting designer Jack Beuttler, costume designer Jamielyn Duggan and technical director Dave Freitag.

Bethany Arts Community worked closely with community partners Hudson Link for Higher Education, Sing Sing Prison Museum, and the Sing Sing Family Collective to present a beautiful and dramatic work that is informed by the men and women who live in our community.

Performances are presented as part of Bethany’s 2022 Season of Justice.

Performances at Bethany Arts Community in Ossining, NY, October 6 - 8, Thursday to Saturday at 7:30 p.m. Attendance is free with advance reservations strongly encouraged as space is limited. For more information visit: bethanyarts.org/calendar/category/flyaway-productions/

Performances of Apparatus of Repair are supported by the National Endowment for the Arts, New England Foundation for the Arts/National Dance Project, Association of Performing Arts Professionals - Arts Forward, New York State Council on the Arts, ArtsWestchester, Humanities NY, Hudson Link for Higher Education, Sing Sing Prison Museum, and numerous individual donors.

BETHANY ARTS COMMUNITY COLLABORATORS:

Hudson Link for Higher Education: www.hudsonlink.org/

Sing Sing Prison Museum: www.singsingprisonmuseum.org/

Sing Sing Family Collective: www.instagram.com/sing_sing_family_collective/

RELATED EVENTS:

Panel Discussion: The Arts and Restorative Justice: How Do We Repair? - A conversation with Jo Kreiter and collaborators. Webinar, co-hosted with Sing Sing Prison Museum.

Wednesday September 21, 7:00pm – 8:00pm

ADDITIONAL LINKS:

For more information about Jo Kreiter and Flyaway Productions Residency at Bethany, visit: https://bethanyarts.org/residencies/flyaway-productions-2022/

For more information on Flyaway Productions visit: https://flyawayproductions.com/

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Contact us at: info@bethanyarts.org

Visit our website: www.bethanyarts.org

For information about the Season of Justice, visit: https://bethanyarts.org/2022-season-of-justice/

Bethany Arts Community, 40 Somerstown Rd., Ossining, NY 10562