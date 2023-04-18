AMERICAN BASED SOLAR MODULE MANUFACTURER ENERGY AMERICA MAKES WAY TO LEBANON

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, April 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Energy America and a leading distributor signed a 7-year partnership agreement to supply 600MW of module shipments for the Lebanon market. Energy America will supply 200MW of its n-type TOPCon cell technology modules in 2023. The 7-year agreement will cater to the country’s increasing energy needs.
With the advanced technology of TOPCon cells and 210mm module technology, cell efficiency and module power of the ZLK series have been comprehensively upgraded, bringing module efficiency to as high as 22.8%, with power reaching 620W and 700W for residential, C&I PV applications and utility settings.
Energy America’s authorized distributor in Lebanon, will ensure that the country benefits from the latest technology and quality service by supplying Trina Solar’s latest n-type TOPCon TOPCON-EA modules that are based on 210mm technology ensuring high reliability and solid performance to partners.
Gregory Powers, Vice President, Middle East, Energy America commented: “We are proud to bring our latest n-type TOPCon ZLK Module to the region. Our long and prosperous relationship allows us to deliver the power, efficiency and reliability needed to accelerate the adoption of clean energy in the Lebanon market. We are proud to see more solar projects implemented in the region through our authorized distributor and cater to the rapidly growing demand for solar energy in generating power for residential, commercial and industrial needs, in addition to farming and agriculture.”
This agreement between Energy America, as the largest solar manufacturer, and largest distributor in Lebanon, represents the first important step of a very long partnership between our two companies.
Globally Energy America Solar projects for 2023 a growth from 12 to 15 GW in power. In Lebanon, Energy America's operations began in 2010 and the company is already a leader in Latin America market share.
About Energy America
Energy America is of the largest and most innovative solar module manufacturers in the world. Energy America distributes it solar products and sells its solutions and services to a diversified international utility, commercial, and residential customer base in, the United States, Japan, Germany, the United Kingdom, Chile, South Africa, India, Mexico, Brazil, the United Arab Emirates, Italy, Spain, France, Belgium, and other countries and regions. Energy America has built a vertically integrated solar product value chain, with an integrated annual capacity of 16 GW.
