2023 Los Angeles Times Festival of Books presents Establish Your Healthy Lifestyle by Eboné Brown

Discover the Path to Holistic Health and Wellness with Eboné Brown

A clear understanding of health and wellness will help you be active instead of passive about your health.” — Eboné Brown

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 18, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In an article published by Reuters last March 2, 2023, the World Obesity Foundation predicts that 51% of the world population will be overweight in 12 years. With the notable increase of the population practicing unhealthy lifestyles, authors like Eboné Brown are ready to share to the world and guide these individuals to the path of healthy lifestyle.

Eboné Brown is a Natural Health Consultant and Herbalist. She is a member of the American Holistic Health Association and Complementary Medical Association. Brown writes, “I am knowledgeable and passionate about health and wellness. I enjoy helping people set and reach their wellness goals.”

In this year’s Los Angeles Times Festival of Books that will take place this April 22 and 23, 2023; Eboné Brown teamed up with Authors Press to showcase her book titled Establish Your Healthy Lifestyle: Your Guide To Everyday Health and Wellness. In this book, she shares information on how readers can take care of their holistic health and wellness.

Brown teaches health and wellness classes and she wishes to reach more audiences to share the information she knows on how to keep healthy — hence, she wrote and published this book. This book is designed to be simple and easy to follow so readers can grasp and understand the information. Brown writes, “With so much information, it can be hard to navigate. In my book, Establishing Your Healthy Lifestyle, I keep it simple with basic concepts and action steps to help you on your health and wellness journey.”

Explore more of Eboné Brown’s Establish Your Healthy Lifestyle: Your Guide To Everyday Health and Wellness and learn the path to a healthy lifestyle. Grab a copy on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and more.

Establish Your Healthy Lifestyle: Your Guide to Everyday Health and Wellness

Written by Eboné Brown, CH, NHC, MCMA

Paperback |

