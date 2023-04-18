Relentless Software Solutions Invests $1 Million in Bearn

This investment combines cash infusion and software development services, ensuring that Bearn benefits from both working capital and a long-term partner with expertise in scalability and operational excellence.
Relentless, the founding entity and primary shareholder of the Intelligent Financial Technology Group, boasts a global presence with over 250 software developers in Uzbekistan, a dozen subsidiaries worldwide, and a robust portfolio of companies leveraging both capital investments and software development resources.
Jack Samatov, CEO of Relentless, expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership, stating, "We are delighted to collaborate with Bearn. Our mission to support San Diego technology companies that innovate to create meaningful impact aligns seamlessly with Bearn's vision. We are confident that Bearn's revolutionary approach to health and wellness will transform the way individuals and organizations take action to achieve measurable positive change.
Bearn is a SaaS technology company that offers unparalleled health management solutions for B2B organizations seeking to foster healthy, active lifestyles. Their proprietary application provides a customizable, scalable business solution by incentivizing users to achieve personalized health goals. Additionally, Bearn offers an SDK and a white label app to partners in the health and fitness industries to enable rapid deployment for large user populations.
Aaron Drew, Bearn's founder and CEO, commented on the partnership, "We had numerous funding options; Relentless stood out because of their extensive software development capabilities. While any investor can provide cash, Relentless offers a comprehensive package of capital, high-quality development, and integration services at a competitive price point. We are excited to have found a partner that shares our values and our passion for aggressive growth."
About Relentless Software Solutions LLC
Relentless is a San Diego-based software development services provider that supports promising local technology companies with capital, software development services, business development, and international market access. Their investment in Bearn reflects their ongoing commitment to the San Diego startup community.
Bearn is an innovative population health management software provider that revolutionizes the way employers, payors, and healthcare providers approach wellness. By seamlessly integrating Blood, Body, Movement, and Mind data, their platform delivers personalized, interactive, and gamified experiences that drive improved health outcomes. Bearn's innovative RXSpark technology automates next-step actions each day, reinforcing healthy behaviors and fostering sustained motivation and engagement for users. Bearn not only reduces healthcare costs but also delivers a healthier, more productive future for its users.
Learn more: www.bearn.co
Contact: Scott Griffith, Chief Strategy Officer, scott@bearncorp.com
