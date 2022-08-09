Relentless Agency Invests in Appzoola, “Business-in-a-Box”, Website, and Fully Integrated Mobile App Solution Developer
SAN DIEGO, CA, USA, August 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Appzoola, LLC today announces an investment of $1 million from Relentless Agency of San Diego, CA.
Appzoola, a global website, and fully integrated mobile app (Android and iOS) provider is launching a new service called “Business-in-a-box,” which provides complete turnkey systems for niche vertical markets. Each Business-in-a-box™ includes a front-end website and complete back-office management system designed specifically for that particular business's needs.
No other company has fully integrated a mobile app builder and website builder into a single platform enabling clients to have a complete web presence from a single provider.
With the “Business in a Box”, Appzoola has now taken a giant leap forward by incorporating all the features and management tools that a company in their vertical market needs to run and manage their online business successfully. Each Business in a Box includes the solutions and tools commonly used within that industry into one easy-to-use online platform, removing the need for multiple, expensive subscriptions that do not integrate with one another.
Relentless Agency, a software and solution company, offers a large-scale developer network and team to help support Appzoola in developing each Business-in-a-box solution and preparing for a global launch.
David Buch, CEO, and Co-Founder of Appzoola, along with Trent Gifford, CEO – North America and Co-Founder of Appzoola, as well as Jack Samatov, CEO of Relentless Agency, led this initial pre-seed investment round with the help of Bob Zecca, VP – Business Development of Relentless Agency and Newchip Accelerator Advisor, to bring this investment partnership together.
"The concept developed by Appzoola makes perfect sense. Having a complete solution like business in a box will help so many businesses be fully prepared to launch their company right out of the gate. Throughout my career in the tech world, I have never seen anything like this and wonder why it took so long for the software industry to develop this concept. This is why Relentless is excited to participate as both a technical and investment partner." Says Jack Samatov, CEO of Relentless.
David Buch commented "Businesses grow through alliances, and our new partnership will enable both Appzoola and Relentless to do just that. I can't wait to see all the exciting things we will create, and together, disrupt the market." Appzoola is leading and disrupting the SaaS global marketplace with a platform that no other competitor can match. Trent Gifford, the CEO, notes: Our competition are all in either one of two markets (website builder or mobile app builder), but no provider until now has fully integrated all of this into a low cost and very elegant but customizable and scalable solution, all on one solid and secure platform.
Greg Lipper
Appzoola, a global website, and fully integrated mobile app (Android and iOS) provider is launching a new service called “Business-in-a-box,” which provides complete turnkey systems for niche vertical markets. Each Business-in-a-box™ includes a front-end website and complete back-office management system designed specifically for that particular business's needs.
No other company has fully integrated a mobile app builder and website builder into a single platform enabling clients to have a complete web presence from a single provider.
With the “Business in a Box”, Appzoola has now taken a giant leap forward by incorporating all the features and management tools that a company in their vertical market needs to run and manage their online business successfully. Each Business in a Box includes the solutions and tools commonly used within that industry into one easy-to-use online platform, removing the need for multiple, expensive subscriptions that do not integrate with one another.
Relentless Agency, a software and solution company, offers a large-scale developer network and team to help support Appzoola in developing each Business-in-a-box solution and preparing for a global launch.
David Buch, CEO, and Co-Founder of Appzoola, along with Trent Gifford, CEO – North America and Co-Founder of Appzoola, as well as Jack Samatov, CEO of Relentless Agency, led this initial pre-seed investment round with the help of Bob Zecca, VP – Business Development of Relentless Agency and Newchip Accelerator Advisor, to bring this investment partnership together.
"The concept developed by Appzoola makes perfect sense. Having a complete solution like business in a box will help so many businesses be fully prepared to launch their company right out of the gate. Throughout my career in the tech world, I have never seen anything like this and wonder why it took so long for the software industry to develop this concept. This is why Relentless is excited to participate as both a technical and investment partner." Says Jack Samatov, CEO of Relentless.
David Buch commented "Businesses grow through alliances, and our new partnership will enable both Appzoola and Relentless to do just that. I can't wait to see all the exciting things we will create, and together, disrupt the market." Appzoola is leading and disrupting the SaaS global marketplace with a platform that no other competitor can match. Trent Gifford, the CEO, notes: Our competition are all in either one of two markets (website builder or mobile app builder), but no provider until now has fully integrated all of this into a low cost and very elegant but customizable and scalable solution, all on one solid and secure platform.
Greg Lipper
Relentless Software LLC
+1 888-276-2067
email us here