Virtual Lunch and Learn on Wednesday 4/19

Join us! Let’s talk about the upcoming Public Works Board Traditional Programs funding cycle at our virtual Lunch and Learn, Wednesday 4/19 from 12 PM – 1 PM. The Public Works Board Traditional Team will talk about the PWB Loan Application process and take questions from our partners in cities, counties, and special purpose districts about our upcoming funding cycle opening on May 8th. We hope to see you there! Join the Zoom meeting.