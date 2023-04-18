2023 Los Angeles Times Festival of Books presents No Lipstick for Me by RoseMarie MacNeil

Author Shares A Vulnerable Memoir That Will Enlighten and Help Women With Their Decisions

My parents despised each other. Then I was born. I became another nuisance and stumbling block for them to trample over in their already confused lives.” — RoseMarie MacNeil

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 18, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author RoseMarie MacNeil’s autobiography, No Lipstick For Me, will be one of the books to be showcased by Authors Press in the upcoming Los Angeles Times Festival of Books slated for an exhibit this April 22 and 23, 2023.

In this book, the author looks back into her life experiences and memories; whether it brought her happiness or the cause of her sadness. Ms. MacNeil recounts the life that she went through as a child of troubled adults and marrying a bad seed. No Lipstick For Me is a heart-stirring book that will indisputably touch the hearts of the readers. The book perfectly conveys the vulnerability of the author, from her childhood to adulthood where she shares the moments that contributed to who she is now.

RoseMarie MacNeil wrote this book as a reminder for women to be cautious and to never compromise themselves in any situation. She encourages women to stand up for themselves and to not be dependent on others.

Read more of RoseMarie MacNiel’s No Lipstick For Me and discover how she freed herself from toxic relationships. Copies of this book are available for purchase on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online booksellers.

No Lipstick For Me

Written by RoseMarie MacNeil

