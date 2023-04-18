YUNG XAVI releases new single - "AH YEAH!"

One of the visualizer stills

New single with Visualizer

NEW YORK, NY, USA, April 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- "Ah Yeah!" is the latest single following Xavi's "To Jonathan Deluxe." Check out the visualizer. Ah Yeah! Is now available on Apple Music, Spotify and all other streaming platforms.

Yung Xavi brings a fresh feel to his video, launching a visualizer, the first in his repertoire, representing his hometown of Palm Springs. Directed by Taylor Harrington.

Yung Xavi's last single, Deep End, featuring Kye Harris, presently has over 1.5 million views, and streaming stats overall has shown a significant increase in activity.

To Jonathan, Deluxe features original tracks produced by JDot (Roddy Rich), Butta and Bizkit (John Legend), and co-writer The Kid Daytona, among others. The deluxe includes ten featured tracks and five bonus songs, concluding his tribute to his late father and lost influences.

Yung Xavi is available for interviews. Visit www.realyungxavi.com

YUNG XAVI AH YEAH! Official Visualizer