India’s National Digital Freight Exchange (NDFE), Powered by SemiCab and ULIP Data, Goes Live

BANGALORE, INDIA, April 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- SemiCab, a Collaborative Transportation Platform Provider, announced today that India’s National Digital Freight Exchange (NDFE), powered by SemiCab, is live. More than 20 multinational companies representing multiple industry verticals, including manufacturing, consumer goods, food and beverage, and pharmaceuticals, have joined the exchange, and more companies are coming on board weekly.
The NDFE is an initiative supported by supply chain leaders, working on supply chain efficiency and capability in response to India’s Prime Minister’s Gati Shakti National Master Plan, the touchstone of which is to create world-class, modern infrastructure and logistics synergy among different modes of movement of both, people and goods, and location of projects. Members represent 40+ national and multinational organizations from retail, fast moving consumer goods, consumer durables, and other verticals.
According to Vivek Sehgal, Chief Product Officer, “The idea for the NDFE started with one goal, to consolidate national shipping demand together on a digital platform in order to build a more efficient transportation network.” After an in-depth evaluation of technology providers to meet this goal, SemiCab’s Collaborative Transportation Platform was selected to power the exchange.
SemiCab’s predictive intelligence not only projects but matches ideal assets to loads for every trip. The AI employed for this process frames the decision-making process, thereby allowing the system to do more than predict but also prescribe a specific action with how to execute it best. Key to the platform’s success is transportation data provided by the Unified Logistics Interface Platform (ULIP) which includes transporter, truck, and visibility data. The synergies made possible by ULIP and SemiCab’s platform allow the NDFE to:
- Provide live tracking for every load
- Achieve real-time compliance from drivers, trucks, and transporters
- Identify, create, and execute collaboration opportunities between transporters and shippers automatically without explicit coordination or change in processes required.
- Integrate with TMS systems for automated indenting, visibility, and invoicing, as well as email, document, and platform bots for extracting information and automating repetitive tasks.
SemiCab CEO, Ajesh Kapoor, has unflappable confidence in the initiative, stating “Multi-enterprise collaboration is what we need to improve efficiencies and eliminate empty miles while achieving Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s goal of building a more efficient freight network.” The digital freight initiative is projected to eliminate inefficiency in the India truckload transportation industry through a 70% reduction in empty miles, a 35% improvement in on-time deliveries, and guaranteed 99% real-time visibility into the network.
As India ramps up its investment in improving the nation’s logistics network, the NDFE will be doing its part to increase transportation capacity, improve asset utilization, and reduce the high cost of logistics. But this mission is only possible with the participation of more enterprise customers, transporters, and partners — join today! By joining the NDFE, all can work toward building a world-class transportation network that will achieve India’s goal of reducing logistics costs from 13% to 8-9% of the country’s GDP by 2030.
If you are interested in becoming part of the solution, contact SemiCab at info@semicab.com.
About SemiCab, Inc.
SemiCab is a cloud-based Collaborative Transportation Platform built to achieve the scalability required to predict and optimize millions of loads and hundreds of thousands of trucks. To orchestrate collaboration across manufacturers, retailers, distributors, and their carriers, SemiCab uses real-time data from API-based load tendering and pre-built integrations with TMS and ELD partners. To build fully loaded round trips, SemiCab uses AI/ML predictions and advanced predictive optimization models. On the SemiCab platform, shippers pay less and carriers make more while not having to change a thing. To learn more visit: SemiCab.com.
