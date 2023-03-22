Bryan Nella, SemiCab Director of Account Management, named a Supply & Demand Chain Executive 2023 Pros to Know winner
The award recognizes outstanding executives whose accomplishments offer a roadmap for other leaders looking to leverage supply chain for competitive advantage.
ATLANTA, GA, USA, March 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SemiCab Inc, North America's only Collaborative Transportation Platform, today announced Bryan Nella, SemiCab Director of Account Management, has been named a Supply & Demand Chain Executive 2023 Pro to Know. The award recognizes outstanding executives whose accomplishments offer a roadmap for other leaders looking to leverage the supply chain for competitive advantage.
Nella is helping address a gap that has long existed in the transportation and fulfillment space in terms of helping develop and bring to market a single solution, SemiCab, to extend the value of traditional TMS systems from planning to execution and analytics. The vision he is helping bring to life is a new approach to transportation that aggregates demand and supply and applies a collaborative transportation platform to ensure customer delivery with confidence, ensure inventory availability where it’s needed, assure supply, and avoid surge costs and challenges associated with inventory balancing.
Since joining SemiCab in May of 2022, Nella has established a North American transportation consortium for members of the SemiCab community to connect, collaborate and share ideas - TRU. He has also helped to create a standard account management function at SemiCab built around ensuring customer success.
This year’s list is filled with supply chain professionals whose achievements and success stories have helped move the needle in the supply chain. They promote safety, sustainability and workforce development. They work toward helping heal the supply chain. They’re actually in the supply chain,” says Marina Mayer, Editor-in-Chief of Supply & Demand Chain Executive and Food Logistics. “We received close to 400 nominations this year, the highest number of nominations ever for this award. It’s proof that today’s supply chain professionals are doing great things for the supply chain. They embody what a true leader should be. And, without their initiatives, programs and collaborative efforts, today’s supply chains would be in worse shape.”
“Nella is a visionary with a plan. His distinction as a Pro to Know comes as no surprise; we’re thrilled to see him gain recognition and are eager to see all he will accomplish in the coming years,” said Ajesh Kapoor, SemiCab Co-Founder, and CEO. “Nella’s flair for the supply chain space and uncanny ability to organize complicated processes will take him far.”
About SemiCab, Inc.
SemiCab is a cloud-based Collaborative Transportation Platform built to achieve the scalability required to predict and optimize millions of loads and hundreds of thousands of trucks. To orchestrate collaboration across manufacturers, retailers, distributors, and their carriers, SemiCab uses real-time data from API-based load tendering and pre-built integrations with TMS and ELD partners. To build fully loaded round trips, SemiCab uses AI/ML predictions and advanced predictive optimization models. On the SemiCab platform, shippers pay less and carriers make more while not having to change a thing. To learn more visit: SemiCab.com.
About Supply & Demand Chain Executive
Supply & Demand Chain Executive is the only supply chain publication covering the entire global supply chain, focusing on trucking, warehousing, packaging, procurement, risk management, professional development and more. Supply & Demand Chain Executive and sister publication Food Logistics are also home to L.I.N.K. and L.I.N.K. Educate podcast channels, L.I.N.K. Live, SCN Summit, SupplyChainLearningCenter.com, Women in Supply Chain Forum, and more. Go towww.SDCExec.com to learn more.
