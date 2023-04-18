2023 Los Angeles Times Festival of Books presents Plant-Based Whole Food Recipes by Dr. Yu-Shiaw Chen

Author and Dr. Yu-Shiaw Chen Proudly Shares Her Recipe Book To Help Readers Practice Good Eating Habits

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 18, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With the rise of technology, ordering food from fast food chains can be done in a matter of minutes, resulting in people becoming unhealthy and obese. To avoid such problems that can cause severe illnesses, books that promote healthy lifestyle are in the market to help individuals improve their health.

“The author’s book not only focuses on ingredients and preparation; it also offers valuable insights into what foods will benefit people the most for what health conditions they may have or what healthy living goals they want to achieve.”

— Review by Nicole Yurcaba, US Review of Books

Dr. Yu-Shiaw Chen’s Plant-Based Whole Food Recipes: Healthy Home-Made Meals Made Easy will partake in the annual Los Angeles Times Festival of Books as one of Authors Press’ exhibit lineup this April 22 and 23, 2023.

Dr. Chen writes, “Did you notice I don’t call it a cookbook? Instead, I call it a recipe book, because raw food does not require cooking.” This book is not an ordinary cookbook, Dr. Chen designed the book to be personal and informative so readers can acquire clear and detailed insights that can help them practice good eating habits.

Yu-Shiaw Chen was born in Taiwan and later came to America for advanced studies. She holds a Ph. D. in Biochemistry from Mount Sinai School of Medicine in New York City. She has worked as a research scientist for different organizations such as Sloan Kettering Cancer Center and Brookhaven National laboratories. Moreover, Dr. Chen has published online videos and books that both promote a healthy lifestyle.

Plant-Based Whole Food Recipes: Healthy Home-Made Meals Made Easy

Written by Yu-Shiaw Chen, Ph. D.

