The Spa Butler Announces Special Offer With New AI-Powered Facial Skin Analysis Machine Called The Lumini Beauty Kiosk
A self-service solution where anyone can easily measure their skin, regardless of their skin type or color, and experience accurate skin analysis and product curation service.
AI Powered Kiosk That Analyze Skin and Provides The Best Solutions Through Personalized Product/Service RecommendationsDALLAS, TX, USA, April 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Spa Butler, a leading wholesaler of spa and wellness products, today announced a special offer on the Lumini Beauty Kiosk. The Lumini Beauty Kiosk is an AI-powered facial skin analysis machine that provides personalized skincare product and service recommendations. The Spa Butler is offering a special price with a savings of $500 and free shipping on the Lumini Beauty Kiosk for the first 100 customers. This is a limited-time offer, so customers are encouraged to act fast.
The Lumini Beauty Kiosk is a valuable tool for spas and wellness professionals. It can be used to:
1. Analyze the skin in depth
2. Identify skin concerns
3. Make personalized skincare and service recommendations
4. Track the progress of skincare treatments
5. Increase in-store sales, Offline-to-Online sales & return store visits
The Lumini Beauty Kiosk is easy to use and can be operated by any member of staff. It is also hygienic and can be used by multiple people without the need for cleaning throughout the day.“ We are excited to offer this special offer on the Lumini Beauty Kiosk,” said Tyler Slater, CEO of The Spa Butler. “This is a valuable tool for spas and wellness professionals, and we believe it will help them to improve the results of their skincare treatments and increase overall sales.”
The Lumini Beauty Kiosk is available to order now from The Spa Butler website. To order, please visit The Spa Butler or Shop Now.
About The Spa Butler
The Spa Butler is a leading wholesaler of spa and wellness products. The company was founded in 2015 with a mission to provide spa and wellness professionals with the products and services they need to succeed. The Spa Butler offers a wide variety of products, including skincare, cryotherapy, and body sculpting equipment. The company also offers a variety of services, such as marketing and consulting.
About Lumini Beauty Kiosk
The Lumini Beauty Kiosk is an AI-powered skin analysis machine that provides personalized skincare recommendations. The Lumini Beauty Kiosk is used by spas and wellness professionals around the world to help their clients achieve healthier, more beautiful skin.
