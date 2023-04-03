The Spa Butler Builds Custom Mobile Cryotherapy Center for Cool Factor Cryo
Custom Mobile Cryotherapy Center With Dual Cryoxcel Cryotherapy Machines, Multiple Changing Rooms, and Marketing StageDALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, April 3, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Spa Butler, a leading provider of professional mobile med spas, announced today that it has built a custom mobile cryotherapy center for a Cool Factor Cryo in Los Angeles, California. The center is the first of its kind in the region and will provide clients with a convenient and luxurious way to experience the benefits of cryotherapy.
Cryotherapy is a sports therapy that uses extreme cold to reduce inflammation and pain. It has been shown to be effective for a variety of conditions, including arthritis, muscle soreness, and chronic pain. The session is also known to improve circulation and boost the immune system.
The Spa Butler’s mobile cryotherapy center is equipped with two state-of-the-art Cryoxcel cryotherapy machines that can reach temperatures of -220 degrees Fahrenheit. The dual cryotherapy machine set-up is large enough to accommodate two people at a time, and it is equipped with a comfortable interior and LED light therapy to help clients relax during the session.
“We are excited to offer our clients the opportunity to experience the benefits of cryotherapy in a convenient and luxurious setting,” said Tyler Slater, CEO of The Spa Butler. “ Our mobile cryotherapy center is the perfect solution for wellness professionals or sports teams who what to take their service on-the-go, or for busy professionals who want to improve their health and well-being without having to leave their home or office.”
Cool Factors Cryo’s mobile cryotherapy center is available for appointments only. To learn more about the cryotherapy service or to book an appointment, please email Jack@coolfactorcryo.com.
About The Spa Butler
The Spa Butler is a leading provider of mobile cryotherapy centers and body sculpting vehicles, and has been building on-the-go sports recovery centers since 2015. Committed to providing its clients with the highest quality in producing mobile med spas, The Spa Butler offers training, financing, customer support and warranty.
Tamera Fairbanks
The Spa Butler
+1 214-383-9998
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
The Spa Butler Builds Cool Factor Cryo A Custom Mobile Cryotherapy Center