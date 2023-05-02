Revolutionary Nordlys System from Candela Arrives at Venice Avenue Dermatology
Venice Avenue Dermatology is the only dermatologist office Venice, Florida with this innovative treatment technology
I am so excited to be the first in the Venice area to bring the Nordlys system to our patients. I have to say the Nordlys is a major step forward in IPL technology”VENICE, FL, USA, May 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- — Jeffrey R. Hunek, MD, is proud to announce that Venice Avenue Dermatology now offers the revolutionary Nordlys™ Light & Bright system from Candela.
— Jeffrey R. Hunek, MD
The Nordlys™ platform was named the 2022 Aesthetic Awards Device of the Year, and was featured on the Today Show on NBC. Venice Avenue Dermatology is the first clinic in Venice to incorporate this system into its state-of-the-art practice.
The Nordlys™ Light & Bright is a unique Intense pulsed light (IPL) therapy that incorporates two types of light therapy in a single treatment for comprehensive skin rejuvenation. It can improve the tone and texture of skin quickly and effectively with minimal downtime.
The platform allows aesthetic specialists to simultaneously treat:
-Redness and vascular lesions
-Age spots, unwanted freckles, and other dark spots
-Textural irregularities
-Sun damage
-Overall tone and appearance of skin
During a Nordlys™ Light & Bright treatment, the device delivers light energy into the deeper layers of the skin. The skin cells absorb this light and transform it into heat energy, creating targeted tissue damage that destroys built-up melanin and other unwanted pigments. IPL photorejuvenation is an excellent option to renew skin and improve its overall elasticity.
"I am so excited to be the first in the Venice area to bring the Nordlys system to our patients. I have to say the Nordlys is a major step forward in IPL technology,” said Jeffrey R. Hunek, MD, Dermatologist and founder of Venice Avenue Dermatology. “ As soon as this device became available, I knew I had to have it for Venice Avenue Dermatology” he added.
The Nordlys system is powerful but more comfortable than other IPL treatment options. The device is quiet in operation, features multiple settings, and even includes a patient database to track treatments.
“I know our patients will enjoy the proven results and greater comfort offered by the Nordlys system." Jeffrey R. Hunek said.
For more information on Nordlys or Venice Avenue Dermatology, visit https://veniceavederm.com/ or call (941) 486-1404.
About Venice Avenue Dermatology
Since 1997, the doctors of Venice Avenue Dermatology have been working to provide the best dermatologic care for our patients, not only in Venice, but those throughout Sarasota and Charlotte counties. The Venice Avenue Dermatology team’s experience in dermatology is coupled with genuine concern for our patients. Each member of our staff is dedicated to your comfort and prompt attention. Our goal is to help you maintain healthy, beautiful skin.
At Venice Avenue Dermatology, we recognize that you are not only looking for excellent dermatological care, but also for a welcoming environment and a good fit, right from the start. From the time of our first contact, our staff works together as a team to be sure we are responsive to your needs and keep you informed about your health issues. Our practice is working together to realize a shared vision of uncompromising excellence in dermatology.
We, the staff at Venice Avenue Dermatology, provide expert care, while meeting the needs of our surrounding community, in a comfortable, compassionate, and patient-centered environment.
About Jeffrey R. Hunek, MD
Dr. Jeffrey R. Hunek is a northeast Ohio native. He attended John Carroll University, where he graduated early and with honors, earning a bachelors degree in biology. He went on to receive his medical degree from The Medical College of Ohio at Toledo, where he earned multiple awards for his academic achievements, graduating near the top of his class. There, he was inducted into the Alpha Omega Alpha medical honor society in his junior year.
Dr. Hunek completed his internship in internal medicine at MetroHealth Medical Center in Cleveland, Ohio, and his residency training at the renowned Henry Ford Health System Department of Dermatology in Detroit, Michigan, also serving as chief resident. Upon completion of residency training, Dr. Hunek relocated with his wife and family to Florida’s west coast where he practiced dermatology in Charlotte County for ten years. He has practiced medical and surgical dermatology in Venice since 2015. Dr. Hunek has been recognized multiple times as the “best of” Venice.
Dr. Hunek provides comprehensive dermatology care for adolescents and adults. While specializing in skin cancer detection and treatment, Dr. Hunek also has an interest in medical dermatology, including psoriasis, eczema, acne, rosacea, skin infections, and autoimmune diseases. He utilizes dermoscopy when evaluating all patients to provide the most thorough evaluation.
Dr. Hunek is board certified by the American Board of Dermatology, and is a fellow of the American Academy of Dermatology. He is also a member of the Florida Society of Dermatology and Dermatologic Surgery and the National Psoriasis Foundation.
About Shana Lukens, MPAS, PA-C
Shana Lukens, MPAS, PA-C is a certified physician assistant specializing in general and cosmetic dermatology. She has experience in diagnosing and treating all types of skin conditions and skin cancer. Shana graduated Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Biology, followed by a Master of Science in Physician Assistant Studies from DeSales University in Pennsylvania. During school, she completed an elective clinical dermatology rotation in her hometown, Bethlehem, PA, where she was hired upon graduation. She has completed formal education and training through a dermatology fellowship for Physician Assistants and has also trained with multiple board-certified dermatologists and fellowship trained Mohs surgeons in Pennsylvania, Florida, and New Mexico.
Shana’s passion for dermatology came at a young age when a loved one was diagnosed with melanoma, the deadliest form of skin cancer. Achieving the highest certifications and credentials as a physician assistant in the field of dermatology, Shana’s is dedicated to providing exemplary, compassionate care.
She is an active member of the American Academy of Physician Assistants, the American Society for Laser Medicine and Surgery, and the Society of Dermatology Physician Assistants. In 2019, Shana obtained Diplomate Fellow status in the Society of Dermatology Physician Assistants (SDPA).
Jeffrey R. Hunek
Venice Avenue Dermatology
+1 941-486-1404
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter