Lindy Hockenbary Named Trendsetter by the 2023 EdTech Awards

BOZEMAN, MONTANA, USA, April 18, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Lindy Hockenbary was named a 2023 trendsetter finalist for The EdTech Awards. She is recognized for her outstanding contributions in transforming education through technology to enrich the lives of learners everywhere. She was narrowed from a larger field and judged based on various criteria, including pedagogical workability, efficacy and results, support, clarity, value and potential.Celebrating its 13th year, the US-based EdTech Awards is the world's largest recognition program for education technology, recognizing the biggest names in EdTech. Featuring EdTech’s best and brightest, the annual program shines a spotlight on cool tools, inspiring leaders and innovative trendsetters across the K-12, Higher Education, and Skills and Workforce sectors. Editor-in-Chief of EdTech Digest Victor Rivero said:“To the innovators, leaders, and trendsetters of education technology, you are the way forward. Your future-focused mindset is welcomed, encouraged, and needed now more than ever—and we salute you!”Lindy embodies an EdTech trendsetter as she knows the educational technology market in and out. She has spent her career in various roles in the education field and visited schools across the world. Her unique perspective on K-12 education makes her an EdTech trendsetter in many areas: virtual learning, as the author of the book A Teacher’s Guide to Online Learning ; game-based learning, as a Minecraft Certified Trainer; and instructional technology, as a Google Certified Trainer and a Microsoft Innovative Educator Expert.In the near future, Lindy's goal is to help schools navigate artificial intelligence (AI) and the changes AI will prompt in education. She will continue to offer quality professional development solutions to schools, events, and EdTech solutions.