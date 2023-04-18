Antimalarial Drugs Market Expected to Reach US$ 1019.4 Million by 2026 | CAGR 4.6% [PDF Version]

Antimalarial Drugs Market1

Antimalarial Drugs Market- Global Outlook and Forecast 2023-2030 is latest research study released by Allied Market Research evaluating the market risk side analysis, highlighting opportunities and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support (2023-2030). The market Study is segmented by key a region that is accelerating the marketization. The report provides information on market research and development, growth drivers, and the changing investment structure of the Global Antimalarial Drugs Market. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Alvizia Healthcare Pvt. Ltd., Bayer AG, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Ipca Laboratories Ltd., Merck & Co., Inc, Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (Ranbaxy Laboratories), and Zydus Cadila.



Antimalarial drugs are medications used to treat or prevent malaria, a potentially life-threatening disease caused by parasites transmitted through the bite of infected mosquitoes. There are several classes of antimalarial drugs, including chloroquine, artemisinin-based combination therapies, and quinine derivatives. These drugs work by targeting different stages of the malaria parasite's life cycle, including the liver stage, blood stage, and transmission stage.



The choice of drug and treatment duration depend on several factors, including the type of malaria parasite and its resistance patterns, the patient's age, weight, and medical history, and the severity of the disease. It is essential to follow the recommended dosages and treatment schedules to ensure effective treatment and minimize the risk of developing drug resistance.



Antimalarial Drugs Market Statistics: The global Antimalarial Drugs market is expected to reach $1,019,396 thousand by 2026, registering a CAGR of 4.6% from 2019 to 2026.



Antimalarial Drugs Market: Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2030

Antimalarial Drugs research study defines market size of various segments & countries by historical years and forecast the values for next 7 years. The report is assembled to comprise qualitative and quantitative elements of Antimalarial Drugs industry including: market share, market size (value and volume 2017-2021, and forecast to 2030) that admires each country concerned in the competitive marketplace. Further, the study also caters and provides in-depth statistics about the crucial elements of Antimalarial Drugs which includes drivers & restraining factors that helps estimate future growth outlook of the market.



The segments and sub-section of Antimalarial Drugs market is shown below:

By Drug Class: Quinine, Chloroquine, Proguanil, Mefloquine, Pyrimethamine, and Others



By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, and E-Commerce & Other Distribution Channel



Some of the key players involved in the Market are: Alvizia Healthcare Pvt. Ltd., Bayer AG, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Ipca Laboratories Ltd., Merck & Co., Inc, Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (Ranbaxy Laboratories), and Zydus Cadila.



Important years considered in the Antimalarial Drugs study:

Historical year – 2017-2021; Base year – 2021; Forecast period** – 2022 to 2030 [** unless otherwise stated]



If opting for the Global version of Antimalarial Drugs Market; then below country analysis would be included:

– North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

– Europe (Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Netherlands, Italy, Nordic Nations, Spain, Switzerland and Rest of Europe)

– Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, India, Southeast Asia and Rest of APAC)

– South America (Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Rest of countries etc.)

– Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Israel, Egypt, Turkey, Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Key Questions Answered with this Study:

1) What makes Antimalarial Drugs Market feasible for long term investment?

2) How influencing factors driving the demand of Antimalarial Drugs in next few years?

3) Territory that may see steep rise in CAGR & Y-O-Y growth?

4) What geographic region would have better demand for product/services?

5) What opportunity emerging territory would offer to established and new entrants in Antimalarial Drugs market?

6) What strategies of big players help them acquire share in mature market?

7) Know value chain areas where players can create value?

8) What is the impact analysis of various factors in the Global Antimalarial Drugs market growth?

9) Risk side analysis connected with service providers?



Introduction about Antimalarial Drugs Market

Antimalarial Drugs Market Size (Sales) Market Share by Type (Product Category)

Antimalarial Drugs Market by Application/End Users

Antimalarial Drugs Sales (Volume) and Market Share Comparison by Applications

Global Antimalarial Drugs Sales and Growth Rate (2020-2030)

Antimalarial Drugs Competition by Players/Suppliers, Region, Type, and Application

Antimalarial Drugs (Volume, Value, and Sales Price) table defined for each geographic region defined.

Antimalarial Drugs Players/Suppliers Profiles and Sales Data

Key Raw Materials Analysis & Price Trends

Supply Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers, Industrial Chain Analysis

……..and view more in complete table of Contents



