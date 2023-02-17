Wearable Patch Market To Surpass US$ 27.8 Bn By The End Of 2027 (CAGR 9.6%)- Allied Market Research

Wearable Patch Market Analysis

Wearable Patch Market- Global Outlook and Forecast 2023-2030 is latest research study released by Allied Market Research evaluating the market risk side analysis, highlighting opportunities and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support (2023-2030). Some of the key players profiled in the study are Abbott Laboratories, iRhythm Technologies, Inc., Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., L'Oreal Group, LifeSignals, Inc., Medtronic Plc (Zephyr Technology Corporation), Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., VitalConnect, Inc., and VivaLNK.



A wearable patch, also known as a transdermal patch or skin patch, is a medical device that is designed to be worn on the skin to deliver medication or monitor health metrics. It consists of a thin, adhesive patch that is applied directly to the skin, typically on the arm, leg, or torso.



Wearable patches are used to deliver a variety of medications, including pain relievers, hormones, and nicotine replacement therapy. The patch contains a reservoir of the medication, which is gradually released into the body through the skin. This method of medication delivery can be more convenient and less painful than traditional methods, such as injections or pills.



Wearable Patch Market Statistics: The global wearable patch market was valued at $12.2 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $27.8 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 9.6% from 2020 to 2027.



Wearable Patch Market: Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2030

Wearable Patch research study defines market size of various segments & countries by historical years and forecast the values for next 6 years. The report is assembled to comprise qualitative and quantitative elements of Wearable Patch industry including: market share, market size (value and volume 2017-2021, and forecast to 2030) that admires each country concerned in the competitive marketplace. Further, the study also caters and provides in-depth statistics about the crucial elements of Wearable Patch which includes drivers & restraining factors that helps estimate future growth outlook of the market.



The segments and sub-section of Wearable Patch market is shown below:

By Product: Temperature Patch, Blood Glucose Patch, Blood Pressure Patch, Heart Rate Patch & ECG Patch, Skin Care Patch, and Others



By End Use: Healthcare and Fitness and Sports



Important years considered in the Wearable Patch study:

Historical year – 2017-2021; Base year – 2021; Forecast period** – 2022 to 2030 [** unless otherwise stated]



If opting for the Global version of Wearable Patch Market; then below country analysis would be included:

– North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

– Europe (Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Netherlands, Italy, Nordic Nations, Spain, Switzerland and Rest of Europe)

– Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, India, Southeast Asia and Rest of APAC)

– South America (Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Rest of countries etc.)

– Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Israel, Egypt, Turkey, Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Key Questions Answered with this Study:

1) What makes Wearable Patch Market feasible for long term investment?

2) How influencing factors driving the demand of Wearable Patch in next few years?

3) Territory that may see steep rise in CAGR & Y-O-Y growth?

4) What geographic region would have better demand for product/services?

5) What opportunity emerging territory would offer to established and new entrants in Wearable Patch market?

6) What strategies of big players help them acquire share in mature market?

7) Know value chain areas where players can create value?

8) What is the impact analysis of various factors in the Global Wearable Patch market growth?

9) Risk side analysis connected with service providers?



