CAGR 17% | Legal Marijuana Market To Surge US$ 80.1 Bn by 2031- Allied Market Research

Legal Marijuana Market- Global Outlook and Forecast 2023-2030 is latest research study released by Allied Market Research evaluating the market risk side analysis, highlighting opportunities and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support (2023-2030). The market Study is segmented by key a region that is accelerating the marketization. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Aurora Cannabis, Maricann Group, Inc., GW Pharmaceuticals, plc., Aphria, Inc., Tilray, The Cronos Group, ABcann Medicinals, Inc. Canopy Growth Corporation, Lexaria Corp., Organigram Holding, Inc.



Legal marijuana, also known as legal cannabis, refers to the use of the marijuana plant, or its extracts, for medicinal or recreational purposes under the law of a given jurisdiction. The legality of marijuana varies widely between countries and regions, with some countries fully legalizing it for both medicinal and recreational purposes, while others criminalize it altogether. In places where marijuana is legal, it may be sold through licensed dispensaries, where customers can purchase various forms of marijuana, such as dried flowers, edibles, concentrates, and topicals.



Legal Marijuana Market Statistics: The legal marijuana market was valued at $17.50 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $80.1 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 16.9% from 2022 to 2031.



Legal Marijuana research study defines market size of various segments & countries by historical years and forecast the values for next 6 years. The report is assembled to comprise qualitative and quantitative elements of Legal Marijuana industry including: market share, market size (value and volume 2017-2021, and forecast to 2030) that admires each country concerned in the competitive marketplace. Further, the study also caters and provides in-depth statistics about the crucial elements of Legal Marijuana which includes drivers & restraining factors that helps estimate future growth outlook of the market.



The segments and sub-section of Legal Marijuana market is shown below:

By Product Type: Flower Buds, Oils, Tinctures, Others



By Application: Recreational, Medical



Some of the key players involved in the Market are: Aurora Cannabis, Maricann Group, Inc., GW Pharmaceuticals, plc., Aphria, Inc., Tilray, The Cronos Group, ABcann Medicinals, Inc. Canopy Growth Corporation, Lexaria Corp., Organigram Holding, Inc



Important years considered in the Legal Marijuana study:

Historical year – 2017-2021; Base year – 2021; Forecast period** – 2022 to 2030 [** unless otherwise stated]



If opting for the Global version of Legal Marijuana Market; then below country analysis would be included:

– North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

– Europe (Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Netherlands, Italy, Nordic Nations, Spain, Switzerland and Rest of Europe)

– Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, India, Southeast Asia and Rest of APAC)

– South America (Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Rest of countries etc.)

– Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Israel, Egypt, Turkey, Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Key Questions Answered with this Study:

1) What makes Legal Marijuana Market feasible for long term investment?

2) How influencing factors driving the demand of Legal Marijuana in next few years?

3) Territory that may see steep rise in CAGR & Y-O-Y growth?

4) What geographic region would have better demand for product/services?

5) What opportunity emerging territory would offer to established and new entrants in Legal Marijuana market?

6) What strategies of big players help them acquire share in mature market?

7) Know value chain areas where players can create value?

8) What is the impact analysis of various factors in the Global Legal Marijuana market growth?

9) Risk side analysis connected with service providers?



