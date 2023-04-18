Getac Becomes Official Technology Partner For British Touring Car Championship 2023/24 Race Season

Getac is technology partner for 2023/24 British Touring Car Championship race season
TELFORD, UK, April 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Getac today announced it is continuing its highly successful technology partnership with the British Touring Car Championship (BTCC) for the 2023/24 racing season. The announcement marks the fourth year that Getac has been involved with the BTCC, and the second year it has done so as official technology partner of the series.
The new deal will see Getac continuing to supply the BTCC with its powerful UX10 fully rugged tablets, as well as its cloud-based Electronic Vehicle Inspection Solution to digitise the key scrutineering processes that take place each race. In addition, for the 2023/24 race season, Getac will also be implementing technology to help the race officials and teams with trouble- shooting complex technical issues and skills-based training with the aid of its rugged video solutions and collaboration tools.
Digitally led operations
The BTCC has successfully transitioned to a digitally led organisation over the past two seasons, supported by Getac. A key part of this has been replacing traditional paper-based data recording with Getac rugged devices and new digital processes that streamline operations and bolster teams’ data analytics capabilities throughout each race weekend.
Now, with the 2023/24 season fast approaching, the BTCC is looking to take this even further with the inclusion of rugged video solutions.
“We are delighted to continue our long-term technology partnership with the BTCC for another season, supporting its ongoing transition to a fully digital organisation,” says Russell Younghusband, Global Automotive Director, Getac. “As the BTCC continues to grow in popularity around the world, this transition will not only give fans unprecedented levels of access to teams and drivers, but it will also help deliver faster, even more exciting racing, which is what every BTCC fan wants to see week in, week out.”
“Competitive motorsport is all about innovation and our partnership with Getac really embodies this,” says Alan Gow, Chief Executive of the BTCC. “As we move into the 2023/24 season, we’re confident that the experience we offer BTCC fans everywhere is the best it’s ever been, and with the help of Getac, it will only continue to get better.”
The 2023/24 BTCC race season kicks off on 22-23rd April at Donnington Park. For more information, please visit www.btcc.net
About Getac
Getac Technology Corporation is a global leader in rugged mobile technology and intelligent video solutions, including laptops, tablets, software, body-worn cameras, in-car video systems, digital evidence management and enterprise video analytics solutions. Getac’s solutions and services are designed to enable extraordinary experiences for frontline workers in challenging environments. Today, Getac serves customers in over 100 countries spanning defense, public safety, ambulance, fire & rescue, utilities, automotive, natural resources, manufacturing, transport, and logistics. For more information, visit: http://www.getac.com. Participate in the Getac Industry blog or follow the company on LinkedIn and YouTube.
