Managing Workplace Burnout begins at the Top

As a CEO, it has become progressively apparent to us that the last few years have taken a significant toll on the mental health, not only of our clients, but on our staff as well.”
— JD Kalmenson, CEO Montare Behavioral Health
LOS ANGELES, CA, US, April 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- One day Executive Retreat Tackles Healthcare Workforce Burnout at UCLA's Luskin Center
Employee Burnout can diminish the company’s morale and damage the culture. Healthcare leaders will spend a day at UCLA Luskin Conference Center, April 27th, 2023 from 10:00 am- 3:30 pm to discuss this important topic. “Workforce Wellbeing: Reinvigorating Your Team,” for C-suite executives, HR directors, EAP professionals, company owners, and organizational leaders, to come together and discuss topics such as employee wellness, burnout, mental health, resilience, and employee retention. Comedic and musical entertainment offers a retreat from the stresses of the daily grind to offer a relaxed space for deep exploration of these topics.
The keynote speaker is Marc Brackett, Director of the Yale Center for Emotional Intelligence, and author of the bestselling book: “Permission to Feel,” who works with companies like Facebook, Google, and Apple on workplace wellness. In his entertaining style, he will share how to create a thriving company culture, where the emotional needs of staff are seen and supported. A lunchtime roundtable discussion, led by mental health professionals and community leaders will offer the opportunity for attendees to network and share insights.
Participants will leave with actionable knowledge to bring back to their organizations:
-High impact tools for emotional wellness that are easy to implement.
-Understanding the skills of emotional intelligence and how to integrate them into your company culture.
- A plan to create a culture of open communication, caring, and shared values in your organization.
JD Kalmenson, CEO of Montare says, “As a company in the behavioral health field, it has become progressively apparent to us that the last few years have taken a significant toll on the mental health, not only of our clients, but on our staff as well. This event is in alignment with our mission to contribute our resources to changing the landscape of how mental health is delivered and talked about—offering more robust access, and recognition of its essential role in our society’s welfare.”
Montare Behavioral Health is a leader in providing comprehensive mental health treatment throughout Southern California. We believe that when there’s a why, there’s a way to heal. We are dedicated to helping people improve and manage their psychiatric and mental health conditions with confidence, self-control and courage, to effectively attain a purposeful, healthy lifestyle.
To learn more, please contact: RENEE BARIBEAU@ renee.baribeau@renewalhg.com or 760-574-6168
