Mississippi Minority Cannabis Alliance and Green Flower Partner to Accelerate Cannabis Industry Opportunities

[The] GFI Certificate program is exactly what MMCA’s members are looking for, and they share our commitment to equity as Mississippi’s cannabis industry grows and expands.”
— Cedric Anderson, Co-founder and Chairman of the Board of Directors for MMCA
HATTIESBURG, MS, UNITED STATES, April 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Mississippi Minority Cannabis Alliance (MMCA) and Green Flower, the national leader in cannabis education, have partnered to offer free online cannabis industry education and training credential programs.
“We are thrilled to be working with our friends at MMCA, who are living their mission every day to empower minority-owned/operated cannabis businesses in Mississippi through advocacy, educational programming, technical assistance, and outreach initiatives,” said Max Simon, Green Flower CEO and Founder. “Providing free access to GF Institute credential programs for MMCA members is a critically-important part of Green Flower’s commitment to communities and individuals who have been negatively impacted by the War on Drugs. Earning a GFI Certificate verifies to potential employers that MMCA members have the core knowledge, skills, and competencies needed to succeed in cannabis today.”
Green Flower is able to make these 100 free GFI “seats” available to MMCA as part of a one-to-one matching program, where every GFI credential purchased by businesses leads to Green Flower donating a seat to partner organizations like MMCA.
With significant numbers of people coming into cannabis for the first time, it is increasingly difficult to decipher what people really know just by looking at a resume or a business card. Standardized credentials help solve this problem by creating a third-party system to validate that people have the knowledge and skills they claim to have.
Program participants will get access to both Cannabis Business Essentials and a GF Institute Credential of their choice from Dispensary, Cultivation, or Manufacturing programs. After completing the program, a certificate of completion and digital badge hosted on the Credly platform will be received by the individual.
“When we started looking for the right group to partner with to offer our members the educational resources they need to take the next, or even first, step in their cannabis careers, it quickly became clear that Green Flower was the right choice for multiple reasons,” said Cedric Anderson, Co-founder and Chairman of the Board of Directors for MMCA. “Their GFI Certificate program is exactly what MMCA’s members are looking for, and they share our commitment to equity as Mississippi’s cannabis industry grows and expands.”
About MMCA
MMCA’s overall mission is to serve as a charitable organization that provides equitable opportunities which are designed to uplift communities that are disproportionately affected by the war on drugs in addition to empowering minority-owned/operated cannabis businesses through advocacy, educational programming, technical assistance, and outreach initiatives.
About Green Flower
Founded in 2014, Green Flower is the industry leader in cannabis education, empowering thousands of consumers, regulators, and professionals with the knowledge they need to succeed in the emerging cannabis industry today. Green Flower's content and technology platform powers the cannabis programs of top universities and colleges across the country, provides customized learning and compliance solutions for cannabis businesses of all sizes, and equips individuals with the skills and credentials necessary to make an impact in the modern cannabis industry.
