Talents ASCEND CEO Named 2023 Veteran Champion of the Year in Corporate America
To Honor Those Who Champion for US Military VeteransSIMPSONVILLE, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, April 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Talents ASCEND proudly announces their CEO is a 2023 Veteran Champion of the Year in Corporate America. Military Friendly® awards this prestigious honor to those who champion the recruitment, hiring, onboarding, retention, and career advancement of US military veterans in corporate America, government agencies, and non-profit organizations.
The 27 champions were selected for their advocacy on behalf of America’s veterans and military employees in helping to establish and grow long-term sustainable opportunities, services, and programs within their organizations. In addition to recruiting and hiring initiatives, examples include onboarding and mentoring programs, veteran network and affinity groups, bridging the cultural gap between veteran and non-veteran employees, recognizing and celebrating military service within the organization, and working with veteran service organizations and other community groups.
“We’re proud to recognize these 27 Champions who so selflessly advocate for our nation’s veterans in the civilian workforce,” said Chris Hale, Military Friendly® co-founder, CEO and a Navy veteran. “Many are veterans themselves, so they know the value that those who served bring to their organizations.”
“It is an honor to be named among 26 other champions advocating for our military community. As a US Navy veteran, the military community is my extended family. I am grateful for the recognition for the hard work of my team. All of us are veterans or military spouses so our mission is personal. We celebrate our service every day and work to ensure others are valued for theirs.” says Robyn Grable, CEO and Founder. “We want to thank Military Friendly® for this award and we congratulate all the other awardees.”
###
Talents ASCEND is an AI-powered talent sourcing platform that is breaking the cycle of traditional exclusionary hiring practices through AI powered talent sourcing. With an intentional sourcing model, we match candidates by aligning skills, location and salary requirements with the needs of employers. This innovative way of connecting candidates with career opportunities removes the barriers and bias of resumes, while reducing the cost and improving the quality of hires. Talents ASCEND was founded as Veterans ASCEND in 2018 by CEO, Robyn Grable, a Navy Veteran with over 30 years in human capital management. To learn more, visit: https://talentsascend.com
