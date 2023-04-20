Westport Weston Family YMCA Hosts Annual Healthy Kids Day to Encourage Active and Healthy Lifestyles for Children.

Westport Weston Family YMCA Hosts Healthy Kids Day, Saturday, April 29
Healthy Kids Day is free and open to the public. The event aims to inspire kids and families to keep their minds and bodies active throughout the summer.
WESTPORT, CT, UNITED STATES, April 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Westport Weston Family YMCA is proud to announce its annual Healthy Kids Day event, which will be held on Saturday, April 29 from 11am to 3pm at the Y’s Mahackeno Outdoor Center. The event aims to inspire kids and families to keep their minds and bodies active throughout the summer months and beyond. Healthy Kids Day is free and open to the public. Discover the WWFY and have fun with a variety of activities, healthy snack demos, food trucks, fitness classes, games, art, and a free t-shirt for the first 200 kids to arrive.
As childhood obesity rates continue to rise, it is more important than ever to educate and inspire kids to live healthy lives. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, obesity now affects 1 in 5 children and adolescents in the United States. The YMCA’s Healthy Kids Day aims to combat this trend by providing opportunities for children to learn about and engage in healthy activities.
“We are thrilled to host our annual Healthy Kids Day and provide an opportunity for families to come together and learn about healthy living,” said Anjali McCormick.
In celebration of YMCA’s Healthy Kids Day, the Y offers the following tips to help families develop healthy habits this summer that can have a lifelong effect:
High Five the Fruits and Veggies – Make sure kids get at least five servings of fruits and veggies each day, the minimum number nutritionists recommend for healthy childhood development. And to keep kids’ taste buds evolving, have everyone in the family try at least one bite of a new fruit or vegetable at least once a month.
Read Together – The summer is a great time to enjoy reading—and 30 minutes a day goes a long way! Take trips to the local library or create a family reading challenge to see who can log the most minutes of reading. Encourage youth to create their own stories as well.
Get Moving! – Activities that require movement also help kids flex their mental muscle. Use materials in unique ways: ask kids to build models, manipulate tools or develop their own theatrical scenes.
Play Together – Play may be the best way to prevent childhood obesity. By putting more play into your family’s day, you will soon find yourself getting the activity that will have your family feeling energized and strong.
Make sleep a priority – Doctors recommend 10-12 hours of sleep a day for children ages 5-12 and 7-8 hours per night for adults. Sleep plays a critical role in maintaining our healthy immune system, metabolism, mood, memory, and learning.
About WWFY:
The Westport Weston Family YMCA is a cause-driven organization that strives to be a welcoming and supportive environment for all. Our purpose is to strengthen the foundations of the community through our actions and programs. We believe that to bring about meaningful change in individuals and communities, we must be focused and accountable. At the YMCA, we measure the success of our cause by how well we engage communities in our three areas of focus: Youth Development, Healthy Living, and Social Responsibility.
