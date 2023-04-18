Television Show Military Makeover with Montel® Highlights Results of Participating in Branded Entertainment Programing

By: Nicole Oropesa, EVP of Programing, BrandStar Entertainment
There is a myriad of ‘business reasons’ to have Branded Entertainment as part of any organization’s marketing mix. It’s compelling, cost-efficient, and a unique vehicle for developing content.”
— Nicole Oropesa, EVP of Programing, BrandStar Entertainment
DEERFIELD BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, April 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- There is a myriad of ‘business reasons’ to have Branded Entertainment as part of virtually any organization’s marketing mix. It’s compelling, cost-efficient, and a truly unique vehicle for developing and disseminating content.
Add the amazing component of a show that lends a helping hand to members of our military and their loved ones who have sacrificed so much for our country, and you have one of the industry’s most compelling value propositions.
Military Makeover with Montel®, A BrandStar Original, is America’s leading branded reality TV show. It supports members of the military who need assistance in realizing their American dream of a true home for themselves and their loved ones.
A veteran of both the Marine Corps and the Navy, talk show legend and military advocate Montel Williams leads the cast of the award-winning program, along with co-hosts Art Edmonds and renowned TV personality and designer Jennifer Bertrand.
Military Makeover with Montel has positively impacted the lives of more than 30 families since its premiere eight years ago.
Together with generous brand partners, non-profits, and the local community, the program transforms the homes and lives of military families across the country through an in-depth renovation that can include replacing or refinishing bathrooms, flooring, furniture, kitchen appliances, kitchen cabinets, AC, siding, storage, windows and more. Every aspect of the renovation is made possible by conscientious designers, contractors, landscapers, and other home improvement professionals.
As Montel often says, “there are few greater privileges than helping to provide worthy heroes and their families with the type of forever-home they so desire.”
Military Makeover airs on Lifetime® and on the American Forces Network. You can view past episodes on www.militarymakeover.tv. Interested in additional information about potentially supporting the show? Email me directly at noropesa@BrandStar.com.
Interested in learning more about how branded entertainment can be an extraordinary addition to your marketing mix? I’m happy to discuss it with you. Reach out to me at noropesa@BrandStar.com, I’m always happy to discuss my favorite topic!
Patricia Patella
Kreps PR & Marketing
+1 917-543-5592 email us here
You just read:
Television Show Military Makeover with Montel® Highlights Results of Participating in Branded Entertainment Programing
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.
Contact
Patricia Patella
Kreps PR & Marketing
+1 917-543-5592
email us here