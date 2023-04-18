Westport Weston Family YMCA Joins Five Days of Action to Protect Children from Sexual Abuse, April 24-28.

WWFY Joins Five Days of Action to protect children from sexual abuse.
Five Days of Action (April 24-28, 2023) is a week-long campaign that equips and empowers organizations to protect children from sexual abuse.
WESTPORT, CT, UNITED STATES, April 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Westport Weston Family YMCA is proud to be participating in Five Days of Action (April 24-28, 2023), a week-long campaign that equips and empowers organizations to protect children from sexual abuse. By taking part in this important campaign and implementing abuse prevention practices year-round, the WWFY is committing to the safety of all children in our community.
The WWFY encourages adults and organizations to join in marking this special week and make the community a safer place for children to live, learn, and play. With summer right around the corner, when children gather for activities and camps, it is a wonderful time to bring attention to the simple ways we can all make the children in our community safer.
The KNOW. SEE. RESPOND. campaign is back again this year, tying in three areas of impact – summer camp, youth sports, and Internet safety.
“YMCAs nationwide take pride in the work we are doing to elevate child safety and educate our communities about keeping kids safe. By joining in the Five Days of Action campaign, we hope to inspire other organizations and members of our community to create safe spaces that protect children from sexual abuse.” says Anjali McCormick, WWFY CEO.
About WWFY:
The Westport Weston Family YMCA is a cause-driven organization that strives to be a welcoming and supportive environment for all. Our purpose is to strengthen the foundations of the community through our actions and programs. We believe that to bring about meaningful change in individuals and communities, we must be focused and accountable. At the YMCA, we measure the success of our cause by how well we engage communities in our three areas of focus: Youth Development, Healthy Living, and Social Responsibility.
