Distinguished Leaders Appointed to SCAN Group’s Diversification Advisory Council

LONG BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, April 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- SCAN Group, a mission-driven organization dedicated to tackling some of the biggest issues in healthcare for older adults, including chronic illness, access to care, homelessness, inequities and loneliness, announces the addition of four experts to its Diversification Advisory Council. The new members of the group will join an existing panel of notable leaders that offers SCAN guidance on how best to align with, grow and foster organizations that promote SCAN’s mission to keep seniors healthy and independent.
“These experts bring a wealth of knowledge and knack for innovation that will help us in our efforts to expand SCAN’s mission to keep seniors healthy and independent to more populations across the country,” Dr. Sachin Jain, CEO of SCAN Group and SCAN Health Plan.
SCAN’s current diversification initiatives include: Welcome Health, a home-based geriatrics medical group; HomeBase Medical, a chronic disease management and palliative care company; Healthcare in Action, a medical group focused on people experiencing homelessness; and myPlace Health, a PACE entity launched in collaboration with Commonwealth Care Alliance. The Diversification Advisory Council helps support business and new product development.
In addition, the council provides guidance on SCAN’s strategic investment portfolio, which includes organizations that are mission-aligned and support healthy and independent aging. The portfolio presently includes MedArrive, Arine, Guaranteed, Monogram Health, SafelyYou, and SafeRide Health.
The newly appointed members of SCAN’s Diversification Advisory Council are:
Woodrow A. Myers Jr. MD, MBA
Managing Director of Myers Ventures LLC. Through his current role, Myers has served as chief medical officer and chief healthcare strategist for Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona, CEO for Valitàs Health Services (Corizon Health) and as a consultant to the California Endowment. As a former executive vice president and chief medical officer of WellPoint, Inc., he established the Healthcare Quality Assurance Division. Prior to that, Myers served as corporate medical director for The Associated Group (now Elevance Health) and was health commissioner for New York City and the State of Indiana.
Robert S. Huckman, Ph.D.
Albert J. Weatherhead III Professor of Business Administration at Harvard Business School, the Howard Cox Faculty Chair of the HBS Healthcare Initiative, and the Unit Head for Technology and Operations Management. Professor Huckman is the faculty chair of HBS’ executive education program, entitled Managing Health Care Delivery. He is also a research associate at the National Bureau of Economic Research and the co-chair of the management track of Harvard's doctoral program in health policy. Previously, Professor Huckman served as principal and founding equity member of Stamos Associates, Inc., a strategy and operations consulting firm serving clients in the healthcare industry.
Reed V. Tuckson, MD, FACP
Managing Director of Tuckson Health Connections, LLC, a vehicle to advance initiatives that support optimal health and well-being. Tuckson’s focus is on advancing his work as a co-founder of the Black Coalition Against COVID, a multi-stakeholder and interdisciplinary effort working to mitigate the COVID-19 pandemic in Washington,D.C. and nationally by coordinating the four historically Black medical schools, the National Medical Association (NMA), the Cobb Institute of the NMA, the National Black Nurses Association, the National Urban League, and BlackDoctor.org. He previously served as executive vice president and chief of medical affairs for UnitedHealth Group and as president of the Charles R. Drew University of Medicine and Science.
Meera Mani, MD-PhD
Physician and partner at Town Hall Ventures. Prior to this role she served as a Senior Partner in McKinsey & Company’s healthcare practice and leader of its Medicaid practice. She brings extensive experience across the healthcare value chain, including with regional and national health insurers, health systems, state and local health and human services agencies, pharmacy benefit managers, and institutional investors. With her longstanding commitment to health equity and underserved communities, she is a trusted partner to public and private sector institutions focused on government
programs.
Binoy Bhansali, currently the CEO of Diverge Health and former Corporate Vice President of Corporate Development for SCAN Group, will also serve on the Diversification Advisory Council for one year to ensure continuity following the appointment of Deepa Sheth as Chief Corporate Development Officer.
Continuing members of the Diversification Council who were previously appointed include Aneesh Chopra, President of CareJourney; Abbey Levy, managing partner and co-founder of Primetime Partners; and Mario Molina, M.D., healthcare entrepreneur, endocrinologist and philanthropist, best known for his tenure of over 20 years as chairman and chief executive officer of Molina Healthcare.
These appointments follow the recent announcement of SCAN’s proposed combination with CareOregon. The two organizations announced their intent to combine as a mission-driven not-for-profit healthcare organization under the name HealthRight Group.
The transaction is currently pending regulatory approval.
About SCAN Group
SCAN Group, a mission-driven not-for-profit organization, is dedicated to tackling some of the biggest issues in healthcare for older adults, including chronic illness, access to care, homelessness, inequities and loneliness. SCAN Group’s Medicare Advantage health plan, SCAN Health Plan, is one of the nation’s foremost not-for-profit Medicare Advantage plans and serves more than 285,000 members in California, Arizona, Nevada and Texas. Independence at Home, a SCAN Health Plan community service, provides vitally needed services and support to seniors and their caregivers. Since 2020, SCAN has launched three mission-aligned medical groups, including Healthcare in Action, Welcome Health, and myPlace Health (a joint venture with Commonwealth Care Alliance), each of which focuses on meeting the needs of older adults. Additionally, in 2022 SCAN acquired The Residentialist Group, now known as HomeBase Medical, to support chronic disease management and palliative care for older adults in the home. SCAN’s care delivery affiliates collectively serve more than 30,000 members. To learn more, visit www.thescangroup.org or follow SCAN on Twitter @scanhealthplan.
