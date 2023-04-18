Adhesive Films Market Set to Surpass USD 15 Billion by 2029, Reveals New Industry Report

Descriptive company profiles of the major global players, including Eastman Chemical, Sekisui Chemicals, Kuraray, EVERLAm, ChangChun Group, etc. are covered.
LEWES, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, April 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Adhesive films are thin sheets of material with an adhesive layer on one side, which can be used to bond two surfaces together. They are widely used in various industries, including packaging, automotive, electronics, construction, and healthcare.
Adhesive films are made from various materials, including paper, plastics, fabrics, and metals. They can be coated with different types of adhesives, such as pressure-sensitive, heat-activated, and solvent-activated adhesives, depending on the application requirements.
The adhesive film industry has experienced significant growth in recent years due to the increasing demand for lightweight, flexible, and cost-effective bonding solutions. With the advancement of technology, adhesive films are becoming more versatile and specialized, offering solutions for complex applications such as aerospace, renewable energy, and medical devices.
Market Overview
The global Adhesive Films market is projected to grow from US$ 12920 million in 2023 to US$ 15430 million by 2029 at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 3.0% during the forecast period.
Increasing packaging applications, particularly in the food & beverages industry, is likely to drive the adhesive films market over the forecast period. The frozen food industry has been the predominant consumer over the past few years. This bond paper with plastics or cardboard provides the desired information. An increase in frozen food demand owing to hectic lifestyles and rising consumer spending capacity will likely drive adhesive films market growth.
In terms of production side, this report researches the Adhesive Films production, growth rate, and market share by manufacturers and by region (region level and country level), from 2018 to 2023 and forecast to 2029.
In terms of consumption side, this report focuses on the sales of Adhesive Films by region (region level and country level), by company, by Type and by Application. from 2018 to 2023 and forecast to 2029.
Report Includes:
This report presents an overview of global market for Adhesive Films, capacity, output, revenue and price. Analyses of the global market trends, with historic market revenue/sales data for 2018 - 2022, estimates for 2023, and projections of CAGR through 2029.
This report researches the key producers of Adhesive Films, also provides the consumption of main regions and countries. Highlights of the upcoming market potential for Adhesive Films, and key regions/countries of focus to forecast this market into various segments and sub-segments. Country specific data and market value analysis for the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, China, Japan, South Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Germany, the U.K., Italy, Middle East, Africa, and Other Countries.
This report focuses on the Adhesive Films sales, revenue, market share and industry ranking of main manufacturers, data from 2018 to 2023. Identification of the major stakeholders in the global Adhesive Films market, and analysis of their competitive landscape and market positioning based on recent developments and segmental revenues. This report will help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape, gain more insights, and position their businesses and market strategies better.
This report analyzes the segments data by Type and by Application, sales, revenue, and price, from 2018 to 2029. Evaluation and forecast the market size for Adhesive Films sales, projected growth trends, production technology, application and end-user industry.
Descriptive company profiles of the major global players, including Eastman Chemical, Sekisui Chemicals, Kuraray, EVERLAm, ChangChun Group, Kingboard Chemical Holdings, Huakai Plastic, Zhejiang Decent Plastic and Rehone Plastic, etc.
By Company
Eastman Chemical
Sekisui Chemicals
Kuraray
EVERLAm
ChangChun Group
Kingboard Chemical Holdings
Huakai Plastic
Zhejiang Decent Plastic
Rehone Plastic
Tanshan Jichang New Material
Wuhan Honghui New Material
Weifang Liyang New Material
Segment by Type
