Snap Inc. and Saudi Ministry of Culture Empower Local Talent with Augmented Reality Training

Snapchat and Saudi Ministry of Culture Empower Local Talent with Augmented Reality Training

Workshops to promote AR as a tool for creative expression and skill development in the thriving Saudi creative industries

RIYADH, RIAYDH, SAUDI ARABIA, April 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Snap Inc, a pioneer in augmented reality (AR) technology, and the Saudi Ministry of Culture are joining forces to develop the skills of Saudi talents and further enhance the Saudi creator’s ecosystem with valuable AR skills. The collaboration will focus on providing Augmented Reality (AR) experiences and training sessions.

Two workshops, one technical and one non-technical, will be conducted as part of this initiative. The first workshop, led by Sana Fatani, Sr. Creative, and Brand Strategist, will introduce participants to the world of AR and its numerous applications and how AR can add real value to various aspects of life.

AR Snap Partner will conduct the second technical workshop, “The AR Lab.” It will focus on Snap Lens Studio, Snapchat's free web-based software that empowers users to create their own AR experiences. Attendees will learn how to build their own Lenses and explore various projects, technical aspects, and the software's ease of use.

This collaboration will establish a hub for creative talents and innovation in the Kingdom while showcasing Snapchat as a leader in AR technology. By empowering Saudi talents with AR skills, both will drive the Saudi creative industries to new heights, reflecting the Kingdom's commitment to fostering creativity and innovation.

This initiative will highlight AR technology's growing importance and its vital role in enabling Saudi talents to contribute to the global creative industries. These workshops will empower participants with the tools and skills necessary to create unique and engaging AR experiences, situating the Saudi creative industries as a force to be reckoned with.