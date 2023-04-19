Runecast Seeks Nordic Security-Focused Channel Partners

About

Runecast Solutions Ltd. is a leading global provider of a patented, AI-powered proactive vulnerability management and cloud-native application protection platform (CNAPP) for security, compliance, risk mitigation and more efficient IT Operations Management (ITOM). Forward-focused enterprises like Avast, DocuSign, the German Aerospace Center (DLR) and Merck/MSD rely on Runecast for proactive vulnerability and configuration management, security and compliance assessment, operational efficiency and mission-critical stability. Headquartered in London, U.K., Runecast is a Gartner Cool Vendor, is recommended by CISA, and has won Computing awards for Cloud Security Product of the Year and Best Place to Work in Digital.

www.runecast.com