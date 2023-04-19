Runecast Seeks Nordic Security-Focused Channel Partners
Runecast Seeks Nordic IT Security Distributors and Resellers to Bring AI-Powered IT Security and Compliance Solutions to More Customers.
By partnering with us, resellers and distributors in the Nordic region can tap into this demand and receive the support they need to successfully differentiate their solutions for their customers.”LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Runecast Solutions Ltd., a leading provider of a cloud-native application protection platform (CNAPP) for AI-powered automation of vulnerability management, security compliance, container security and more efficient ITOM, is pleased to announce its search for channel resellers and distributors in the Nordic region to expand its reach and offer its innovative, proactive solutions to more customers.
— Michiel de Lepper, Global Enablement Manager for Runecast
Runecast's AI-powered platform provides automated issues detection to identify vulnerabilities and assess compliance with industry best practices and regulatory requirements – making it easier and more efficient for customers to manage their IT security.
"We are excited to expand our reach in the Nordic region and partner with IT security resellers and distributors that may be looking for the most innovative solutions to offer to their customers," said Michiel de Lepper, Global Enablement Manager for Runecast. "Our platform has already been successful via direct sales in the region, and we believe that by partnering with local experts, we can help more companies transform to a proactive and automated approach to IT security, compliance and operations management."
Runecast offers a range of security solutions, including issue discovery, risk-based vulnerability management, security compliance, and container security. In addition, the company also offers solutions for more efficient IT Operations Management (ITOM) to help customers address skills and resource shortages.
By partnering with Runecast, Nordic resellers and distributors can provide their customers with a comprehensive solution that meets their ever-evolving IT security needs. Runecast’s innovative solutions can differentiate their offerings, attract new customers, and increase customer loyalty through proven gains in efficiency.
"We are confident that our platform will help our partners gain a big advantage over their competitors," said Mr. de Lepper. "We offer strong support and training for our partners to ensure that they are successful in selling and implementing our solutions. Runecast has already sold Runecast licenses in the seven figures range to customers in Nordic countries, which is a testament to the demand for its solutions in the region. By partnering with us, resellers and distributors in the Nordic region can tap into this demand and receive the support they need to successfully differentiate their solutions for their customers."
Runecast customers report between 75-90% time savings in the areas of troubleshooting, upgrade planning and the ability to achieve, maintain and verify security compliance. It enables IT security teams with far greater efficiency, resulting in cost savings, operational transparency, and continuous compliance. The platform helps organizations stay ahead of potential security threats and maintain compliance with industry standards.
Runecast is a recognized leader in the IT security industry and has won multiple awards for its AI-powered platform. If you would like to tap into proven demand and provide customers with a solution that has already been successful in the Nordics, as well as differentiate your AI-powered security offerings, attract new customers, and increase customer loyalty: Join the Runecast Partner Network
Jason Mashak
Runecast Solutions Ltd.
pr@runecast.com