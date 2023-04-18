Matsumoto Orthodontics & Periodontics Celebrates Newly Opened Office

Pictured (l to r): Chloe, Fabiola, Karen Matsumoto, and Dr. Ken Matsumoto, DMD, MS, ABO
Our office in Wilmington, NC is conveniently located on Market Street, off John Jay Burney Jr Freeway (NC 140) and U.S. 17
Matsumoto Orthodontics & Periodontics in Wilmington, NC at Porters Neck
The Wilmington Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony on March 9, 2023 at Matsumoto Orthodontics & Periodontics.
WILMINGTON, NORTH CAROLINA, US, April 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Matsumoto Orthodontics & Periodontics, a leading orthodontics practice, is proud to announce its opening in Wilmington, NC. To celebrate this occasion, the Wilmington Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony on March 9, 2023 at Matsumoto Orthodontics & Periodontics at 8115 Market St. Suite 208 Wilmington, NC 28411.
Since opening, the practice has established itself as a trusted provider of quality orthodontic care in the area, and its team of experienced professionals has helped dozens of patients achieve healthy, beautiful smiles.
Dr. Ken Matsumoto is a Dual Trained and Board-Certified Orthodontist and Periodontist. He’s the only dual trained specialist in the area and one of only a few providers in the entire country. In addition to his dental professional organization memberships, Dr. Matsumoto is also an active member of the Wilmington Chamber of Commerce.
Matsumoto Orthodontics & Periodontics specializes in a unique blend of orthodontic and periodontic treatments, including maxillary skeletal expanders (MSE) and dental expanders, sleep apnea treatment, surgically-facilitated orthodontic therapy (SFOT), and more. Dr. Matsumoto believes early intervention (Phase I treatment, early treatment) is the key for successful orthodontic treatment. He can evaluate adolescents as early as 5 years old and confirms their healthy skeletal and dental growth. His desire is to address potential severe skeletal problems and minimize orthodontic treatment time. The practice has also invested in state-of-the-art technology to provide patients with the most advanced and effective treatments.
