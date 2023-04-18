Huge Investment Opportunities in Board Games Market, Tabletop Market to be Worth $48 Billion by 2028 - Arizton

Arizton Advisory & Intelligence

The US-Style and European-Style Board Games Dominating the Global Board Games Market.

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, April 18, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Board games and tabletop games are gaining high traction in the market. The research study on the board games market and tabletop games market provides a present scenario and detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The study covers both the demand and supply sides of the industry. It also profiles and analyzes leading companies and several other prominent companies operating in the industry. Analysts at Arizton evaluated the obtained material and data, gaining insights and understanding of the industry’s workings to provide the data systematically, along with predictions and future insights presented to shareholders based on the past evaluation.

The global board games market to reach USD 39.99 billion by 2028. The US-style and European-style board games dominate the global board games market. However, the demand for European-style board games is increasing among millennials and Zoomers due to their appealing design and appearance. European-style games are based on strategies rather than luck. One of the bestselling European-style games is Settlers of Catan, a German board game first published in 1995. The game involves several strategies and has players colonizing an island.

Strategy games are the most popular board games worldwide. Ideally, there is no downtime in these games; therefore, no player sits idle or leaves the game at any point in time while playing the game. The game requires social skills to create a win-win situation for all players. Several new games, such as Gloomhaven, Codename, Star War: Armada, and Pandemic, were introduced recently due to the surge in demand for European-style games. These games are largely aimed at millennial consumers. European-style board games are either competitive or cooperative and typically cater to the adult population.

Board Games Market - Key Company Profiles

Asmodee Group, Hasbro, Mattel, Ravensburger, Asmadi Games, Bezier Games, BoardGameDesign.com, Buffalo Games, Clementoni, CMON, Disney, Funko, Games Workshop, Gibsons Games, Goliath Games, Grey Fox Games, IELLO Games, Indie Boards and Cards, INI, Epoch Everlasting Play, Imago Group, Kamings Trade, Learning Resources, Lifestyle Boardgames, Loony Labs, Ludo Fact, Melissa & Doug, MindWare, North Star Games, Orchard Toys, Panda Game Manufacturing, Pegasus Spiele, Piatnik, Reaper Miniatures, Rio Grande Games, Schmidt Spiele, Spin Master, Spontaneous Games, Sunsout, Surprised Stare Games, Talicor, Trend Enterprises, Ultra Pro International, University Games, USAOPOLY, Winning Moves Games, WizKids, and Zobmondo

Market Segmentation

Product: Puzzles, Tabletop Board Games, Collectible Card Games, Card & Dice Games, Miniature Games, and RPG Board Games

Theme: Educational Board Games, Strategy & War Board Games, Fantasy Board Games, Sports Board Games, and Others Board Games

Distribution Channel: Offline (Specialty Stores, Mass Market Players, and Other Stores) and Online

Geography: North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa

More than $24 Billion in Investment Opportunities in the Tabletop Games Market

Tabletop games are best for leisure as they provide entertainment and release stress. Demand for tabletop games is increasing rapidly in offices, cafes, restaurants, and resorts. During working hours, people require something to relax and chill. Moreover, tabletop games are the best to play during free time, relaxing and chilling with friends. Even in cafes, the popularity of tabletop games is increasing significantly, thus driving the demand for the market.

Tabletop gaming conventions are one of the most popular market trends among companies. These conventions are gatherings where people compete and play several games in large and small conventions and are the spaces where designers, publishers, and players interact. Some large gaming conventions include UK GAMES EXPO, PAX Unplugged, Gen Con, Essen Spiel, and many more. These conventions provide huge opportunities to the tabletop games market vendors, and several conventions, exhibitions, events, and fairs are held annually. These events are an important opportunity for both large and small-sized vendors in the industry to highlight their product offerings and solutions to customers.

North America dominated the global tabletop games industry, accounting for a 28.81% share in 2022. The trend of tabletop game cafes is increasing rapidly across the North American region, creating a potential market for tabletop games. Tabletop game cafes have been gaining immense popularity in the US. Some famous tabletop game cafes in New York are Fat Cat, The Uncommons, e’s Bar, Chess Forum, Molly’s Cupcakes, The Compleat Strategist, and Clinton Hall. Millennials are looking forward to recreational activities due to increased screen time, thus creating the demand for tabletop game cafes in the region.

Prominent Vendors in Tabletop Games Market Are:

Market Segmentation

Type: Board Games (Puzzles Games, Tabletop Board Games, Collectible Card Games, Card & Dice Games, Miniature Games, and RPG Board Games), Dexterity Games, Tile-Based Games, and Paper & Pencil Games

Theme: Educational Tabletop Games, Strategy & War Tabletop Games, Fantasy Tabletop Games, Sports Tabletop Games, Historical Tabletop Games, and Other Tabletop Games

Distribution Channel: Offline (Specialty Stores, Mass Market Players, and Other Retailers) and Online

User Group: Adults, Kids, and Family & Party

Geography: North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa

