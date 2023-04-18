ThreatQuotient Launches ThreatQ Academy Including New Online Certification Program to Address Security Skills Gaps

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- ThreatQuotient™, a leading security operations platform innovator, today announced the availability of ThreatQ Academy Online, a new online training offering for clients and partners as part of ThreatQ Academy, ThreatQuotient’s training and learning solutions. ThreatQ Academy Online, which complements the company’s existing virtual and onsite instructor-led training offerings, provides access to modules available in a custom catalogue of online self-paced training.
ThreatQ Academy supports virtually any operational need, and allows clients to gain a faster return on investment from the ThreatQ Platform. Modules currently available within ThreatQ Academy Online include: ThreatQ Security and Intelligence Operations, ThreatQ Platform Administration, and Cyber Threat Intelligence Foundations. Additional modules will be made available as they are developed.
In ThreatQuotient’s 2022 research report, State of Cybersecurity Automation Adoption, senior cybersecurity professionals cited employee retention and closing the security skills gap as high priority issues. ThreatQ Academy directly addresses skills shortage concerns by enabling stronger staff retention and supporting existing employees with training that allows them to grow and gain skills for more security operations roles. Students using on-demand training via ThreatQ Academy Online will also gain immediate access to new content and features as soon as they are published. This provides a shorter lead time for gaining the most up-to-date information about ThreatQ’s tools in comparison to the existing virtual or onsite instructor-led training.
“ThreatQuotient views cybersecurity jobs as a continuous learning experience, and the need for training resources in the industry is critical as skills shortages continue to plague organisations,” said Charlie Hanner, Senior Director, Threat Intelligence Services at ThreatQuotient. “We are thrilled to offer ThreatQ Academy, with the goal of closing a common gap between deployment of tools and end user proficiency, and ensuring immediate return on investment for our clients and partners. We look forward to helping more organisations maximise their existing resources, and contributing to the continued professional development of the existing security operations workforce.”
Early ThreatQ Academy Online adopters such as Security Engineer, Sharafraz Khan, are already seeing the benefit of self-paced, accessible training. Khan shared, “The new online modules as part of ThreatQ Academy are brilliant, and just what I was looking for to gain deeper guidance on specific aspects of using the ThreatQ Platform for security operations. When new features become available, I am confident that I will be able to take full advantage in a timely manner, and get up to speed on my own time and at my own pace.”
ThreatQ Academy students will be challenged to demonstrate comprehension of the course objectives through hands-on skills assessments, quizzes, and other interactive exercises designed to mimic real-world scenarios. For select courses, students will be required to take an exam at the end of the course. Passing scores will receive a ThreatQ Certification of Completion.
April 2023 marks ThreatQuotient’s 10-year anniversary of inception. This significant milestone reflects the company’s philosophy of being a partner to clients, not just a vendor, which has contributed to ThreatQuotient’s success and growth over the last 10 years. More recently, ThreatQuotient has been recognised by a multitude of industry awards that showcase market leadership. ThreatQuotient won two 2023 Cybersecurity World Awards for the categories “Security Operations Centre (SOC)” and “Security Orchestration, Automation and Response (SOAR)”; three 2023 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards for “Security Automation”, “Security Operations”, and “Threat Detection, Intelligence and Response”; and ThreatQuotient was named a finalist in the 2022 CRN Tech Innovator Awards in the category Security Management.
About ThreatQuotient
ThreatQuotient improves security operations by fusing together disparate data sources, tools and teams to accelerate threat detection and response. ThreatQuotient’s data-driven security operations platform helps teams prioritise, automate and collaborate on security incidents; enables more focused decision making; and maximises limited resources by integrating existing processes and technologies into a unified workspace. The result is reduced noise, clear priority threats, and the ability to automate processes with high fidelity data. ThreatQuotient’s industry leading data management, orchestration and automation capabilities support multiple use cases including incident response, threat hunting, spear phishing, alert triage and vulnerability prioritisation, and can also serve as a threat intelligence platform. ThreatQuotient is headquartered in Northern Virginia with international operations based out of Europe, MENA and APAC. For more information, visit www.threatquotient.com.
Paula Elliott
C8 Consulting for ThreatQuotient
+44 7894 339645
paula@c8consulting.co.uk
