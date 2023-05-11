Danielle Diliberti, Chief Executive Officer of Sommsation, A DotCom Magazine Exclusive Interview
Danielle Diliberti, Chief Executive Officer of Sommsation, joins other leaders, trailblazers, and thought leaders interviewed for the popular DotCom Magazine
Danielle Diliberti, and Sommsation features a wide variety of unique varietals and virtual tasting experiences highlighting the best in the world of wine. What an amazing entrepreneur!”SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Andy “Jake” Jacob, CEO of DotCom Magazine interviews Danielle Diliberti, Chief Executive Officer of Sommsation for the Magazine’s Entrepreneur Spotlight Television Series, which is featured on The Binge Networks TV Channel as featured on Apple TV, Amazon TV, Sony, ROKU, Samsung, LG, and many others. Danielle Diliberti joins other leaders selected by the editorial team of DotCom Magazine to be interviewed on the top trending show.
— Andy Jacob
ABOUT Sommsation
Sommsation is a marketplace modernizing the way people share experiences over wine by connecting wineries, wine experts, the wine obsessed, and the wine curious in exclusive tastings. Sommsation features a wide variety of unique varietals and virtual tasting experiences highlighting the best in the world of wine. Sommsation also facilitates turnkey event planning for businesses and their colleagues and clients, as well as personal events.
Sommsation is an innovative wine experience company bringing together independent wineries, sommeliers, wine experts and those looking to discover new wines, expand their knowledge and have a great time.
Uniquely crafted virtual tastings feature hidden gems of the wine industry and the insights of an engaging wine professional. We handle all the details, so it's easy for you to share the experience with friends, family and colleagues.
Danielle Diliberti joins other leading CEO’s, founders, and thought leaders that have participated in this informative and popular interview show. In the interview with Andy Jacob, Danielle Diliberti discusses the newest offerings of Sommsation, what makes the company different than other firms, and shares thoughts on leadership and entrepreneurship. Danielle Diliberti joins other leaders building strong and compelling companies that have been invited to participate in the exclusive series
Andy Jacob, CEO of DotCom Magazine says, “The interview with Danielle Diliberti was amazing. The success of Sommsation is a true testament to their team and their people. It was a real honor to have Danielle Diliberti on the video series.
Andy Jacob says, "It's the goal of DotCom Magazine to provide the absolute best in what entrepreneurship has to offer. We have interviewed many of the world's leading entrepreneurs in their respective field. It takes amazing leadership to build a company like Sommsation."
ABOUT DOTCOM MAGAZINE
DotCom Magazine is a leading news platform providing fascinating interviews with news makers, thought leaders, and entrepreneurs. The Entrepreneur Spotlight Interview Video Series looks at business through the lens of a successful entrepreneur's mindset.
