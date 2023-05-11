Jeremy Shepherd, President & CEO and Hisano Shepherd, Chief Creative Officer, Pearl Paradise
Jeremy Shepherd, President & CEO and Hisano Shepherd, CCO of Pearl Paradise, joins other leaders, trailblazers, and thought leaders.
Jeremy and Hisano are the dynamic duo in the pearl indusrty A must watch interview for people that love jewelry. Incredible expertise!”SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Andy “Jake” Jacob, CEO of DotCom Magazine interviews Jeremy Shepherd, Jeremy Shepherd, President & CEO and Hisano Shepherd, Chief Creative Officer of Pearl Paradise for the Magazine’s Entrepreneur Spotlight Television Series, which is featured on The Binge Networks TV Channel as featured on Apple TV, Amazon TV, Sony, ROKU, Samsung, LG, and many others. Jeremy Shepherd joins other leaders selected by the editorial team of DotCom Magazine to be interviewed on the top trending show.
ABOUT Pearl Paradise
Founded in 1996 and brought online in 2000, Pearl Paradise has grown into the world's largest online pearl company. With a custom-built, 1,300-cubic-foot vault filled with pearls, we offer a selection of pearls unlike any other pearl seller, online or off. Our commitment to offering prices 80 percent below retail has accelerated our growth.
With more than a quarter million satisfied customers to date, we have benefited greatly by word-of-mouth advertising. Our commitment to quality, customer service and unbeatable pricing and selection has helped us become the Internet’s premier source of pearl jewelry.
The reputation we have built based on the quality of our merchandise has attracted the attention of journalists around the world. We have been blessed with glowing articles in The Wall Street Journal, The Financial Times, USA Today, Entrepreneur Magazine, Investor’s Business Daily, and Inc. Magazine, to name just a few.
The pearl and jewelry industry has followed our growth and featured us in respected industry publications like Modern Jeweler, Jewelry News Asia, and JCK.At Pearl Paradise, we are all world-class pearl experts. Every team member is required to complete the Gemological Institute of America's pearl diploma program.
In addition, our entire team has completed the Pearls as One, Cultured Pearl Association of America's Pearl Specialist Certification. This course was written and created by our own CEO, Jeremy Shepherd.
Jeremy Shepherd joins other leading CEO’s, founders, and thought leaders that have participated in this informative and popular interview show. In the interview with Andy Jacob, Jeremy Shepherd discusses the newest offerings of Pearl Paradise, what makes the company different than other firms, and shares thoughts on leadership and entrepreneurship. Jeremy Shepherd joins other leaders building strong and compelling companies that have been invited to participate in the exclusive series
Andy Jacob, CEO of DotCom Magazine says, “The interview with Jeremy Shepherd was amazing. The success of Pearl Paradise is a true testament to their team and their people. It was a real honor to have Jeremy Shepherd on the video series.
Andy Jacob says, “It’s the goal of DotCom Magazine to provide the absolute best in what entrepreneurship has to offer. We have interviewed many of the world’s leading entrepreneurs in their respective field. It takes amazing leadership to build a company like Pearl Paradise. There are so many powerful and talented entrepreneurs throughout the world, and I am extremely fortunate to interview the best of the best. I always come away humbled by how many talented people are building amazing companies. As we scout the world for interesting entrepreneurs and companies, it is always a wonderful experience to meet leaders like Jeremy Shepherd who are forging an incredible path for others. At DotCom Magazine, we believe entrepreneurs are the heartbeat of the world. We believe it is a world where risk takers must be lauded, saluted, and respected. Successful entrepreneurs get up every morning and give an amazing effort. We salute the business leaders of this world like Jeremy Shepherd”.
