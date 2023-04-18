Rerehua Cosmetics Founder Empowers Women Through Her Passion for Makeup and Entrepreneurship

AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND, April 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Awhina Marama Stevens, the founder of Rerehua Cosmetics, is pleased to share her entrepreneurial journey and plans for the future. Stevens is a makeup artist with 14 years of experience, who is passionate about empowering women to look and feel their best. Her business, Rerehua Cosmetics, is a vegan, cruelty-free cosmetics brand designed for women seeking to both boost their self-confidence and achieve a more youthful appearance when making beauty decisions.

When it came to pursuing her dreams, Awhina Stevens knew exactly what she wanted. Her love for makeup, beauty, and design paved the way for her to establish her own cosmetics brand, Rerehua Cosmetics. As she puts it, "My motivation to start my business was that I had this dream idea that someday I'll have my own cosmetics brand, my own makeup studio, and own my own home," said Awhina. "I pour passion into everything that I do. Aesthetics and color is my healer and my creative outlet."



Fortunately, Awhina was selected to participate in the Ka Hao Programme, which has helped her improve her entrepreneurial skills and overcome her obstacles. "Ka Hao has helped me work efficiently, meet deadlines, and has helped me reframe my mindset to do all the things I have always dreamed of doing," she said.

Awhina's dedication to her craft and her commitment to helping women feel confident and beautiful have earned her a loyal following. However, like many small business owners, Awhina has faced a number of challenges on her entrepreneurial journey. One of the biggest adversities Awhina had to overcome was the realization that not everyone supports her business, but she has found support and encouragement through the Ka Hao team. "It's amazing to be part of a community of like-minded people who are all working toward similar goals," she said.

Thanks to the Ka Hao Programme, Awhina has implemented new strategies in her business, such as creating an irresistible offer stack, which has helped her attract more customers and generate more revenue. "I am incredibly grateful for the opportunity to be part of the Ka Hao Programme," said Awhina. "It has been instrumental in helping me take my business to the next level."

Looking to the future, Awhina sees her business thriving and continuing to grow. She plans to launch new products and expand her customer base while continuing to empower women to look and feel their best.

"Rerehua Cosmetics is more than just a cosmetics brand," said Awhina. "It's a movement. It's about empowering women to feel confident and beautiful, no matter what their age or background. I am so grateful for the opportunity to share my passion with the world, and I am excited to see what the future holds for Rerehua Cosmetics."

To learn more about Rerehua Cosmetics and the incredible products that Awhina has to offer, be sure to visit her Facebook and Instagram. By supporting Rerehua Cosmetics, you'll not only be helping Awhina achieve her business goals but also contribute to the growth and success of Indigenous entrepreneurship in New Zealand. Additionally, if you're interested in learning more about the Ka Hao program and how it's helping Indigenous entrepreneurs like Awhina succeed, be sure to visit the Ka Hao waitlist website and see what Awhina has learned firsthand.